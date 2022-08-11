The progression of how public education deals with the COVID-19 pandemic has been interesting, to say the least.
When the deadly scourge terrorized the world two years ago, school systems scrambled to deal with the crisis.
Even though some of the early science demonstrated that most children cope well when infected with the virus, schools closed in hopes of slowing the pandemic’s growth.
Educators rapidly developed remote learning curricula that could be watched at home on computers.
It was a valiant effort but failed in large part because most students and their parents were not disciplined enough to stay on task.
In some ways, the 2020 school term was a waste of time for a lot of kids.
Horry County, like many other school systems across the United States, spent millions of dollars installing clear plastic cubicles designed to segregate students and teachers from each other.
The cubicles ended up in the trash heap.
Now that the virus has mutated into a less fatal strain and because of advances in the treatment of COVID-19, education systems are adopting less stringent requirements.
Horry County Schools announced recently that students and educators who receive a positive COVID-19 test must quarantine themselves, but isolation won’t be required for those who have been in close contact to someone who tests positive. School district staff informed parents that the new policy is based on the latest government information. COVID -19 is considered an “endemic virus.”
"South Carolina, along with other states and the federal government, has begun treating COVID-19 as an endemic virus due to declining cases and hospitalization rates as well as the increased availability of vaccines, treatments, and rapid testing," according to the district email.
I suspect COVID-19 will be with us for many years to come. Instead of shutting down whole school systems, school administrators must search for better ways to deal with the pandemic.
The Horry County School District is on the right track. The new policy calls for the district to monitor absentee rates to determine if an outbreak has occurred and then deal with the situations on a case-by-case basis.
Such an approach makes more sense than a blanket shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.