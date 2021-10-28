In all of the year’s we have run the popular Sound Off! poll there has never been such a lopsided vote as this past week.

We asked readers if they supported a plan by the federal government that would require banks to report transactions of $600 or more?

More than 97% of those responding said they did not support such a regulation. Less than 3% thought it was a good idea.

Apparently the whole scheme of reporting bank accounts for millions of Americans created a backlash because senior Democrats in Congress recently changed the threshold for bank reporting to $10,000 a year, substantially more than the initial proposal.

While the new threshold for reporting by banks is better, I still have strong reservations about even further government intrusions into the private affairs of American citizens.

President Joe Biden and Democrat Party leadership are hoping better reporting of taxpayer income will help pay for his administration’s massive spending bill.

By requiring banks and other institutions to tell the IRS how much money flows in and out of individual accounts each year, billions of dollars of unreported income could be taxed, proponents of the regulation believe.

The U.S. Treasury Department estimates that more than $600 billion in income taxes that are owed goes uncollected because taxpayers either fail to report it or do so inaccurately.

By looking at taxpayers’ total deposits and withdrawals, the IRS could look for discrepancies and audit those accounts.

Banks, especially the smaller ones, say the proposed regulation is going to be costly to implement and they are lobbying hard against the proposal.

National Public Radio recently spoke with Rob Nichols, president of the American Bankers Association. He admitted fighting tax evasion is important, but he contends the government is going about things the wrong way.

It’s too blunt an instrument,” said Nichols. “It’s very unclear if they can keep it safe and secure. And it’s going after hardworking average everyday Americans who pay their taxes.”