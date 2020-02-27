I’ve had a lifelong battle with anemia and still remember the awful taste of the iron tonic I took as a little boy. The anemia made me weak, tired and at times “lifeless”. The tonic added some life.
Today it seems the church in America is anemic: weak, tired, lifeless. Yes, it is program-driven and filled with activities, but is it accomplishing the goal for which God created it?
We see life in the church in China, North and South Korea and many Muslim nations. Where Christians are persecuted and where “being the church” could cost your life, the church is growing and people are being saved, much like the church in Acts.
In Matthew 16 we see the first mention of “church” as Jesus says, “Upon this rock (the deity of Christ) I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” Here Jesus tells us that hell will war against His church, but His promise is that hell cannot succeed. So, what can defeat the church? What can keep it from fulfilling its purpose: only the people in the church, the church leadership and congregations.
I’m afraid we’re reading too many magazine articles, too many on-line articles and too many polls that tell us how we need to restructure and refocus the church in order to “keep the people” (especially the young people). Let’s put down the polls and articles and go back to the Bible.
The church sprang to life in Acts in a most difficult climate, a culture like today that is not conducive to “Christ-like living”. Yet the Christians in the early church did not listen to “conventional” wisdom. They did not play church; they were the church.
They met often (sometimes daily) for times of corporate worship; teaching (the Bible) – not just devotions or mini-sermons but lengthy, in-depth teaching; communion; prayers; and fellowship. The result: the church grew and “turned the world upside down” (Acts 17:6).
Today we hear about the lack of professing Christians. I don’t think that’s the problem: there are a lot of professing Christians, but few practicing Christians, brothers and sisters in Christ who see the value of the church (as God ordained it) and are willing to be a part of the organism (the church is not an organization, but a living, breathing organism).
We have made the church obsolete by closing our doors; we have one service on Sunday; no mid-week service; little time for real fellowship and prayers. Our children and young people are entertained and not challenged with the deep truths of God’s Word. With the lack of essential elements (worship, teaching/preaching, fellowship, communion and prayers), the church’s energy and life decreases until spiritual anemia is the result.
Satan will not defeat God’s church; the church will triumph with those few who stand their ground and refuse to give in to the culture, but unless we return to the teachings on the church in the New Testament and start building our churches as the original ones were, we’ll never accomplish what God desires for His church.
This past weekend as I drove to West Virginia and back, I listened to a good bit of Christian music. One of my CDs was by the Gaither Vocal Band, and I played and replayed this Bill and Gloria Gaither song: The Church Triumphant.
“This old ship has been through battles before, storms and tempest and rocks on the shore. Though the hull may be battered, inside it’s safe and dry; it will carry its cargo to the port in the sky.
“Let the church be the church, let the people rejoice; for we’ve settled the question and we’ve made our choice. Let the anthems ring out, songs of victory swell, for the church triumphant is alive and well.”
During the song, Bill Gaither and Mark Lowry shared this narration:
“God has always had a people. Many a foolish emperor has made the mistake of thinking that because he had forced the church of Jesus Christ out of sight, he had stilled its voice and snuffed it out. But God has always has a people!
“The powerful current of a rushing river is not diminished because it is forced to flow underground; the purest water is the stream that bursts crystal clear into the sunlight after it has forced its way through solid rock!
“There have been charlatans who, like Simon the Magician, sought to barter on the open market that power which cannot be bought or sold, but God has always had a people, men who could not be bought and women who were beyond purchase. God has always had a people!
“There have been times of affluence and prosperity when the church’s message has been nearly diluted into oblivion by those who sought to make it socially attractive, neatly organized, and financially profitable. But God has always had a people!
“It has been gold-plated, draped in purple and encrusted with jewels; it has been misrepresented, ridiculed, lauded and scorned. But God has always had a people!
“Those followers of Jesus Christ have been, according to the whims of the times, elevated as sacred leaders, and martyred as heretics; yet through it all there marches on that powerful army of the meek, God’s chosen people, who cannot be bought, flattered, murdered or stilled! On through the ages they march: the Church, God’s Church Triumphant.
“Listen child of God…it’s alive! Discouraged pastor…it’s His Church and it’s still alive. Lonely missionary, sow that seed with confidence…the Church is still alive! Old saint, you’re not alone and forgotten…the Church is still alive!
“It’s alive my broken-hearted friend, it’s still alive! Busy mother, just keep trusting in Jesus…for the Church is alive! You’re not alone out there serving the Lord young student…just keep looking to Jesus…the Church is alive! Faithful father…there’s rest in the Lord…God’s Church is still alive!
“So family of God, lift your hands, lift your hands and praise the Lord…the Church, God’s Church Triumphant is alive, is alive my friend, alive and well!”
Yes, God has promised that even the gates of hell will not prevail against the church. The challenge for you and me, church leaders, congregant is do we want to be a part of the Church Triumphant or the Church Anemic?
Mark the Date: Spring to Life Gala
Coastline Women’s Center’s Annual Spring to Life Gala will be held March 19 at the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s special guest speaker will be Rebekah Hagan, who will share the remarkable story of how her son was saved by an abortion reversal procedure. You won’t want to miss this!
Phone (843) 488-9971 or go online to https://coastlinewomenscenter.org.
Trip of A Lifetime
Wayne and Joy Brown are taking the “trip of a lifetime” and are inviting you to accompany them. This trip to the Holy Land and Germany will include the magnificent and world-famous Oberammergau Passion Play (put on every 10 years since the early 1600s). The trip will start July 23 and conclude Aug. 3.
This trip is all inclusive: air transportation from JFK (New York), breakfast and dinner daily, first class hotels, ground transportation, all entrance fees, taxes, tips and gratuities. It is truly going to be a “trip of a lifetime”.
To receive a descriptive brochure with complete itinerary and additional information, call or text the Browns at (843) 796-0397; you may email to Wayne@WayneandJoyBrown.com. Or request in writing at: Wayne and Joy Brown, P.O. Box 70777, Myrtle Beach SC 29572.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Mt. Leon Baptist Church, 9801 S.C. 905 in Longs invites you to participate in the Third Annual Skeet Shoot to be held Saturday at noon. Entry is $25, which includes meal. Proceeds benefit Bethesda Home for Single Mothers. Phone (843) 458-1065.
The church will also hold a Teacher Appreciation Dinner March 4 at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Dr. Rick Maxey, superintendent of schools. Phone (843) 421-9068.
■ The Kingsmen will be in concert at the 11 a.m. service Sunday at Jamestown Baptist Church, 2501 Ninth Ave.. Following the concert, the church will serve Sunday dinner, $10 per plate. Proceeds benefit the church building fund.
■ First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., will offer Lenten Organ Meditations on Wednesdays at noon during Lent, beginning March 4 and continuing through April 1. Area organists will present 30-minute concerts on the church’s Schantz Organ. This is free and open to the public.
■ Good Hope Baptist Church will host a Spring Revival March 15-18; Sunday services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Doug Smith (“The Singing Evangelist”).
The church is located at 6101 Privetts Road, just off U.S. 701 North between Conway and Loris. Phone (843) 365-6242.
■ Tilly Swamp Survivors of Suicide, a new faith-based support group for those having lost someone to suicide, meets the first and third Mondays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the church: 4619 S.C. 90. Phone (803) 566-0702.
■ Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 504 Church St., and Stepnfaith Ministries will present Music Extravaganza 2020 in May and also the Battle of the Voices, a competition for soloists and choirs. Auditions and rehearsals are going on now. These will be led by Minister of Music Kenzie Carey, and you will want to participate. Winners will receive monetary prizes. Phone (843) 248-4900.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will distribute food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ St. Philip Lutheran Church, 6200 N. Kings Highway, will offer Ash Wednesday services Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion.
Wednesdays during Lent (March 4-April 1), St. Philip will offer Lenten Suppers and Worship. Supper begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall; Worship begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Phone (843) 449-5345 or go online to www.stphiliplutheranchurchmb.com.
■ North Myrtle Beach Christian School, 9535 S.C. 90 in Longs, invites you to its annual Bar-B-Que March 6 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (look for the tent in front of the school!). For only $10 per plate you’ll get BBQ, bun, hushpuppies, beans, coleslaw and sauces. And there will be free delivery for 10 or more plates from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Help support NMBCS! Call for tickets at (843) 399-7181.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea, 65th Ave. North and N. Kings Highway, invites you to Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. (Kosher Oneg), Shabbat Service at 10 a.m. (Kosher Kiddush).
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.-noon,
On Wednesdays: Advanced Hebrew 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m., Adult Education, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.; Conversion, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.; Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Current Second Nature Project: we are collecting items for New Directions of Horry County that provides shelter and meals for those in need. Please bring paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, diapers), bath towels, laundry soap, toothpaste and brushes and cleaning supplies. We are continuing to collect new packages of children’s underwear and socks. Take your donations to the Rosen Center and place in the basket provided by the front door. All Mitzvoth greatly appreciated! Questions? Contact Karen Osborne at (843) 446-1060.
Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund for Jewish Students (awarded each semester): applications in Temple Office.
Youth 12-16, the Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina has a contest just for you: create an essay or media piece on the topic: My South Carolina Jewish History. Phone (843) 953-4930 or go to the website jhssc.org/contest.
Purim Service and Celebration: March 9, 7 p.m. Megillah Reading, groggers, hamantaschen, candy. Wear costumes.
■ Kickstart/The Last Reformation with Torben Sondergaard will be held March 6-8 in the Landmark Resort, 1501 S. Ocean Blvd. The event will focus on fulfilling the Great Commission and will have hands-on practical teaching including going out in the streets, healing the sick and preaching the gospel. Group Reservations: (855) 338-0226. Email knittinghearts.col2.2@gmail.com.
■ Ground Zero iWorship with Michael Franzese will be held March 8 from 6:15 p.m.-8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Don’t miss his compelling story, having grown up as the son of a New York crime family underboss. Seating is limited; the event is free to attend and an offering will be taken. Reserve your seats at mygroundzero.com.
And don’t miss the 12th Annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival to be held April 25. Sign up your team today.
■ Low Country Food Bank and Faith Outreach Ministries sponsor Drive-Thru Food Distributions at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 101 Philip Gray Drive. These are no-cost community events and held at 3 p.m. on the following Fridays: March 6, May 1, July 10, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.
■ Trinity Church, 3000 North Kings Highway, invites you to a special event! The church’s Music Program, in cooperation with the Grand Strand Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, will present 24 Hours of Bach. That’s right, 24 hours of continuous all-Bach concerts, beginning the evening of March 27, continuing through the night and into the morning of March 28, concluding with a 3 p.m. choral concert featuring selections from Bach’s St. Matthew Passion.
The concert schedule includes a 6 p.m. children’s concert followed by cake and ice cream, four half-hour lectures on Bach’s life and music and two special guest organists, as well as solo and studio recitals by local musicians.
The Royal School of Church Music Treble Festival has chosen Trinity Church as its location for 2020! April 26 will feature two services sung by 50 young choristers from throughout the Carolinas, directed by Dr. Charles Hogan; this will be a 10:30 a.m. service and a 4:30 p.m. evensong, preceded by a 4 p.m. student organ recital.
Concerts and services are free and all are welcome. Phone (843) 448-8426.
■ The New Beginnings food distribution that includes free groceries, lunch social services information and a children’s craft table will be held March 21, April 18, May 16 and June 20 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 16 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
■ Mark the Date: The 24th Annual Blessing of the Inlet at Belin United Methodist Church, Murrells Inlet, will be held on May 2. More information coming up in Church Talk.
