Canadian country singer Terri Clark had a hit titled “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me” back in 1996.
Her lament was caused by misadventures in her love life.
I’ve been singing that song a bit lately, but it has nothing to do with my love life.
I’m too old and too tired to be searching for romance. And I don’t believe there’s a dating website called “Come Rock With Me,” and if there is, I’m not clicking on it.
I’ve been moaning and feeling sorry for myself because a couple of weeks ago I attended a special function with hundreds of people in attendance and I made a special journey to do it.
This is a annual event, but it has been four or five years since I last went.
Four or five years ago, I wasn’t hobbling around pushing my rollator — my seat on wheels.
It has become my constant companion and wherever I go, it goes, or I don’t go. It’s that simple.
Anyway, I really wanted to go this year.
At 87, one views a lot of things as something one wants to do for one last time, and this was one of them.
One more thing to check off my bucket list.
My son Jeff took the day off and went with me to share my day.
It was a long meeting and there came a time during this event that my name was called which meant I must rise from my chair, hold on to my buggy and go to the front of the room.
Much to my dismay, rising from my chair was much easier said than done.
With quite a few loud grunts and a big assist from my son, I finally go to my feet and buggyed my way to the front of the room. I felt the whole room was pitying me.
Yesterday, I finally saw the photos that were taken of me when I was standing in front of the crowd.
Much to my surprise, I had a big smile on my face — and I didn’t look half bad.
When I saw the pictures, that day took on a whole new meaning for me.
I realized that people weren’t staring at me and thinking “Poor, poor pitiful her.”
They were watching as I held out my hand and accepted a first place award from the South Carolina Press Association for column writing.
And they were applauding for me.
It was an honor that I should never take lightly, and I don’t.
I’m not boasting about winning this award.
It’s just that I’m so thankful that I can still share my stories, and I’m doubly thankful that my readers can, along with me, relate to the trials and tribulations of growing older.
And to all the other ladies in their 80s who are still punching a time clock — SALUTE.
By the way, I have a new song now, “I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar.”
