After several months of living alone at age 86 — and turning 87 during that time — my son Jeff, who had been my housemate for years, returned to the fold.
I no longer live by myself, but a few habits I picked up when no one was around stayed with me after he moved his things back into the house.
If you have ever read a single column of My Senior Moment in the last few years, you are aware I am unblessed with knees that can be quite painful, even excruciating if I stand in one place too long.
What you aren’t aware of is the groaning and gnashing of teeth that could go on when I was alone and had spent too much time hobbling around.
If there was no one around to hear me, I made no effort to tame my moans and muttered comments. In fact, a little sound and a bit of slamming a few things around seemed to help my pain and my feelings.
Then my sweet son and all his worldly possessions returned and, again, we shared the same home.
After months of being uneasy every night after the sun went down and the house began making its nightly noises, and after hours spent talking to the TV when there was no one to converse with, I was delighted the day Jeff returned.
I even looked forward to our little intellectual arguments springing up now and then as they did in the past.
The first night he was home, he prepared a nice dinner, and I told him I would do the dishes.
He moved to the living room to watch the evening news, and I limped back and forth between clearing the table and placing the dishes in the dishwater — no dishwasher in my house. By this time my knees were making themselves known to me, and after a minute or two of standing at the sink, I let out a loud combination of a grunt and a scream.
Jeff sprang to his feet and rushed into the kitchen.
“What’s wrong? What happened?” he yelled with fear and concern on his face.
I realized that my over -the- top expression of pain had frightened my son. I didn’t want to worry him, but I admit his reaction pleased me in some twisted way.
I assured him I was not dying.
He was so sweet and thoughtful the rest of the night. Selfish old lady that I am, I realized I now had a weapon I could use to my advantage whenever I wanted a little sympathy or needed a favor from him.
If I let out a groan or two, he would volunteer to use the vacuum cleaner or whatever chore I was planning to do.
I admit I took advantage of my son for a while, but I’ve become a little ashamed of myself and vow to stop using my secret weapon.
But first, the carpet in my bedroom is needing a good shampoo.
