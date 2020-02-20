“When my life work is ended and I cross the swelling tide, when the bright and glorious morning I shall see; I shall know my Redeemer when I reach the other side, and His smile will be the first to welcome me.
“O the soul-thrilling rapture when I view His blessed face and the luster of His kindly beaming eye; how my full heart will praise Him for the mercy love and grace that prepare for me a mansion in the sky.
“O the dear ones in glory, how they beckon me to come, and our parting at the river I recall; to the sweet vales of Eden they will sing my welcome home, but I long to meet my Savior first of all.
“Thro’ the gates to the city in a robe of spotless white, He will lead me where no tears will ever fall; in the glad song of ages I shall mingle with delight, but I long to meet my Savior first of all.
“I shall know Him, I shall know Him, and redeemed by His side I shall stand. I shall know Him, I shall know Him by the prints of the nails in His hand.” (Fanny J. Crosby, 1894)
Music has a tendency to elicit emotions, thoughts and memories. This song My Savior First of All does so for me. It was one of my parents’ favorite songs and sung at both their funerals. So, when we sing the song in church, I often do so with both a lump in my throat, but also joy in my heart.
Although my dad died suddenly in 1974, at age 51, of a heart attack, and my mother died with cancer in 1997, I didn’t “lose” my parents. I miss them, but I know exactly where they are. They have both seen their Savior
“first of all”.
In our church today we have a prayer list a mile long. We have many in our church family and extended family suffering from serious illnesses. And we have a number of families who have recently lost loved ones. I have friends back in West Virginia, who are going through illnesses and surgeries and also family members, who are likewise suffering the infirmity of living as sinners in a sinful, fallen world.
Add to that the situation of the world around us: daily shootings and killings; abuse and crime; diseases of various kinds; natural disasters. It’s almost enough to make us want to just throw up our hands and surrender. And I would be the first to do that if I didn’t know what I know about this world and our future.
I am not a morbid person. I read the news and mourn when a lost 6-year-old ends up dead; when thousands die of a new disease; when car wrecks and disasters leave families devastated. And I feel really old now when I look at my “hometown newspaper” and find obituaries for “young people” I went to school with or worked with.
Then I pick up my Bible and turn to Psalm 46 and read: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore will we not fear…” God, the one true and living God is a Sovereign God; He is in control; always has been, always will be.
And as I read more and more of His Word, I find that, as His son, I am not a citizen of this planet; I am an alien here. My citizenship, my home is in heaven. And while I have to walk through this sinful, weary world to get to my home, I have a work to do here.
I have a story to tell, a story of grace and mercy that will one day take me out of this world into a better one, a perfect one. And I must tell that story to all around so they’ll have that same hope!
Recently I’ve visited funeral homes, hospitals and nursing homes. I don’t enjoy any of those, but they are a part of this world, a world whose evil is brought on by man’s sin. And as I see people in hospital beds and nursing homes, I realize that’s my future too.
I’ve heard, much more often from doctors: “That’s normal (to be expected) for a man your age.” My age! My birthday is this week; I’m only___??
But with each passing day, I feel the presence of passing time and the curse given in the Garden of Eden. And I know one day, I may end up in a funeral home where folks will pass by and say “Doesn’t he look natural. Oh well, that’s normal for a man his age!”
But that’s okay because in July of 1963, as a boy in a camp on the Greenbrier River in Summers County W.Va., I confessed my sin to the Lord, my inability to save myself or have any part in my salvation. I acknowledged my faith in Jesus Christ, that He was God, that He died on the cross paying for my sins, that He rose again the third day and I trusted Him as my personal and eternal Savior and Lord.
I don’t remember the exact words I said in that cot that night. The exact words don’t matter. God read my heart; He saw what was in me and He transferred my sin from “to be paid by Larry” to “paid by Jesus”. That night I gave up being a child of Satan and was adopted into the family of God, an eternal son of the Father! So now I accept this truth:
“For our citizenship is in heaven, from whence also we look for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ; Who shall change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto His glorious body, according to the working whereby He is able even to subdue all things unto Himself.” (Philippians 3:20-21)
One day the glasses will be gone, the dentures, the high blood pressure, the cholesterol, the aches and pains I have now (and will have as I “really age”), the inevitable death. I will see my Savior first of all…not because I deserve it but because of His mercy, love and grace.
Yes, this world will continue to get worse and worse, I believe. Evil, crime, hate will magnify. Diseases, pestilence, disasters will intensify. But for the child of God, there is a better day coming.
But only for the child of God. For those who reject the word of Jesus Christ, your best day on earth will be your best day of all. Life and eternity will bring about unspeakable, unimaginable judgment. But today is the day of salvation. Take a minute; think. You will spend eternity somewhere; there are only two possible destinations: heaven or hell. When I was 11-years-old, I chose heaven and accepted Christ as Savior. What is your choice today? It may be your very last day to make that choice!
Church Talk Correction
Even with “spell check” and “Grammarly” etc. an occasional typo or error is inevitable. I appreciate so much the editors who do a remarkable job of “cleaning up” the writers’ miscues. And I appreciate the readers who read so carefully, spot the errors and let us know.
Last week I made an error in one of my Scripture quotes and a reader caught it. It was the quote from the “Love Chapter”, I Corinthians 13, and I wrote love “speaks so evil”. Thankfully this is not true! Love speaks NO evil, and that comes from the God of love and should mark those of us who claim His name and “love as He does”!
Mark the Date: Spring to Life Gala
Coastline Women’s Center’s Annual Spring to Life Gala will be held March 19 in the Hilton Myrtle Beach Resort beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s special guest speaker will be Rebekah Hagan, who will share the remarkable story of how her son was saved by an abortion reversal procedure. You won’t want to miss this!
Phone (843) 488-9971 or go online to https://coastlinewomenscenter.org.
Trip of A Lifetime
Wayne and Joy Brown are taking the “trip of a lifetime” and are inviting you to accompany them. This trip to the Holy Land and Germany will include the magnificent and world-famous Oberammergau Passion Play (put on every 10 years since the early 1600s). The trip will start July 23 and conclude on Aug. 3.
This trip is all inclusive: air transportation from JFK (New York), breakfast and dinner daily, first class hotels, ground transportation, all entrance fees, taxes, tips and gratuities. It is truly going to be a “trip of a lifetime”.
To receive a descriptive brochure with complete itinerary and additional information, call or text the Browns at (843) 796-0397; you may e-mail to Wayne@WayneandJoyBrown.com. Or request in writing at: Wayne and Joy Brown, P.O. Box 70777, Myrtle Beach SC 29572.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ The Catholic Church of St. James, 1071 Academy Drive, invites you to the Fourth Annual Hymnfest 2020, a program of hymns and stories presents by the choirs of St. James Catholic Church and Kingston Presbyterian Church. This will be held Friday at 7 p.m. Phone (843) 347-5168.
■ Mt. Leon Baptist Church, 9801 S.C. 905 in Longs, invites you to participate in the Third Annual Skeet Shoot to be held Feb. 29 at noon. Entry fee is $25, which includes meal. Proceeds benefit Bethesda Home for Single Mothers. Phone (843) 458-1065.
The church will also hold a Teacher Appreciation Dinner March 4 at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Dr. Rick Maxey, superintendent of schools. Phone (843) 421-9068.
■ The Kingsmen will be in concert at the 11 a.m. service on March 1 at Jamestown Baptist Church, 2501 Ninth Avenue. Following the concert, the church will serve Sunday dinner, $10 per plate. Proceeds benefit the church building fund.
■ First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., will offer Lenten Organ Meditations on Wednesdays at noon during Lent, beginning March 4 and continuing through April 1. Area organists will present 30-minute concerts on the church’s Schantz Organ. This is free and open to the public.
■ Tilly Swamp Survivors of Suicide, a new faith-based support group for those having lost someone to suicide, meets the first and third Mondays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the church: 4619 S.C. 90. Phone (803) 566-0702.
■ Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 504 Church St., and Stepnfaith Ministries will present Music Extravaganza 2020 in May and also the Battle of the Voices, a competition for soloists and choirs. Auditions and rehearsals are going on now. These will be led by Minister of Music Kenzie Carey, and you will want to participate. Winners will receive monetary prizes. Phone (843) 248-4900.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ St. Philip Lutheran Church, 6200 N. Kings Highway, will offer Ash Wednesday services Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion.
Wednesdays during Lent (March 4 through April 1), St. Philip will offer Lenten Suppers and Worship. Supper begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall; Worship begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Phone (843) 449-5345 or to online to www.stphiliplutheranchurchmb.com.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea, 65th Ave. North and N. Kings Highway, invites you to Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. (Kosher Oneg), Shabbat Service at 10 a.m. (Kosher Kiddush).
Sunday and Hebrew School, 9:30 a.m.-noon,
On Wednesdays: Advanced Hebrew 12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m., Adult Education, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.; Conversion, 3 p.m.-4 p.m.
Current Second Nature Project: we are collecting items for New Directions of Horry County that provides shelter and meals for those in need. Please bring paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, diapers), bath towels, laundry soap, toothpaste and brushes, and cleaning supplies. We are continuing to collect new packages of children’s underwear and socks.
Take your donations to the Rosen Center and place in the basket provided by the front door. All Mitzvoth greatly appreciated! Questions? Contact Karen Osborne at (843) 446-1060.
Youth 12-16, the Jewish Historical Society of SC has a contest just for you: create an essay or media piece on the topic: My South Carolina Jewish History. Phone (843) 953-4930 or go to the website jhssc.org/contest.
Purim Service and Celebration: March 9, 7 p.m. Megillah Reading, groggers, hamantaschen, candy. Wear costumes.
■ Low Country Food Bank and Faith Outreach Ministries sponsor Drive-Thru Food Distributions at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 101 Philip Gray Drive. These are no-cost community events to be held at 3 p.m. on the following Fridays: March 6, May 1, July 10, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.
■ Trinity Church, 3000 North Kings Highway, invites you to a special event! The church’s Music Program, in cooperation with the Grand Strand Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present 24 Hours of Bach. That’s right, 24 hours of continuous all-Bach concerts, beginning the evening of March 27, continuing through the night and into the morning of March 28, concluding with a 3 p.m. choral concert featuring selections from Bach’s St. Matthew Passion.
The concert schedule includes a 6 p.m. children’s concert followed by cake and ice cream, four 30-minute lectures on Bach’s life and music and two special guest organists, as well as solo and studio recitals by local musicians.
The Royal School of Church Music Treble Festival has chosen Trinity Church as its location for 2020! April 26 will feature two services sung by 50 young choristers from throughout the Carolinas, directed by Dr. Charles Hogan; this will be a 10:30 a.m. service and a 4:30 p.m. evensong, preceded by a 4 p.m. student organ recital.
Concerts and services are free and all are welcome. Phone (843) 448-8426.
■ The New Beginnings food distribution (which includes free groceries, lunch social services information and a children’s craft table) will be held March 21, April 18, May 16 and June 20 from 10 a.m.-noon in the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 16 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
■ Mark the Date: The 24th Annual Blessing of the Inlet at Belin United Methodist Church, Murrells Inlet, will be held May 2. More information coming up in Church Talk.
