Well-planned surprises have always been one of my passions. I enjoy finding the right gift, planning the exact moment, and meeting people there with whatever it might be that would bring them joy. However, several years ago, this passion of mine took me down a unique path I had never traveled before: an overnight trek down Interstate-20 on my own.
It was cold that December. The weather was clear. I loaded up my truck with everything necessary to survive through the holidays, worked one last shift, and then hit the interstate before rush hour choked downtown Dallas. I was heading east with a blinding sunset in my rearview mirror, going home two weeks early to see my family who all thought that I was not going to make it until Christmas Eve.
Very quickly, night set in. The darkness of the world sank unexpectedly deep. I found myself alone, more than a thousand miles from home, and wishing for nothing more than to see the sun peek over the horizon. In fact, for many miles I sat in that utter darkness -- the kind you can feel -- and prayed, “God, let me see the light. Give me strength to get to daylight.” And yet, for miles upon miles all I saw was the next hundred yards of blurred lanes as I breezed along alone on the highway.
If you are like me that same feeling may describe your soul as we round the bend into September 2021. We are looking at a dark horizon, praying desperately for the light to come. And yet, as we consider the news headlines and listen to reports around the world, the darkness only deepens before us. We feel it down deep in our bones. We are in dire need of rescue, desperate for salvation. We are weary from the weight of watching the world around us crumble and realizing that the breaking goes all the way down into our souls as well. The whole world is broken, including us.
What do we do when things are broken? We try to fix things. We work hard. We distract ourselves. We drive deeper and deeper into the darkness and wear ourselves thin looking for the light that will bring us life amid despair. We groan and grow weary in the waiting and working. Whether you realize it or not, we are all facing that dark horizon, longing for light, and the joyful rest that will follow.
After twelve hours of driving in perpetual darkness, I remember rubbing my eyes as I watched the gray world wake around me. I passed through Atlanta before the city started to stir. Much to my surprise there was still snow on the ground from a freak snowstorm a few days earlier.
I drove on through Augusta which was getting busy as people bundled up to head to work. And then, as I crossed the Savannah River into South Carolina, the sunrise startled me. My tired heart filled with the surprise of hope, and I wept. I had never seen anything so lovely.
This Labor Day weekend, amid the uncertainties of a shifting and quickly crumbling world, what we need is the hope of a sound, secure rest. We need to acknowledge the weight of the world for what it is, and then to lower the burdens that we bear. I am reminded of the sweet invitation of Jesus who said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke on you and learn from me, because I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy to bear, and my load is not hard to carry” (Matt 11:28-30, NET).
How kind that the Lord who fully knew the weight of our dark and broken world offered neither a list of rules to follow, nor a litany of prayers to recite. Rather, according to Jesus, the only qualification we bring is the burden that makes the rest he offers so desperately necessary. The invitation is to come in faith and trust him. He is able to shoulder the burdens of our lives, now and forever. He is the light we long for on a dark horizon, the joy we anticipate, the rest we seek. After all, as the Church Father Augustine once prayed, “O Lord, you have made us for yourself, and our hearts are restless until they find their rest in you.”
May you find your rest in him, today and forever.
CAP’s anniversary
Churches Assisting People (CAP) invites the public to join in a community celebration of their 35th anniversary of helping needy people in our area. This will take place on Sept. 18 from 12-4 p.m. at Thompson Farm, 100 Brickyard Plantation in Conway.
This is a free event to thank the churches and the community for their support and prayers for the past 35 years. There will be food, a petting zoo, corn maze, cake walk, entertainment and a special guest. For information on CAP, call 843-488-2277.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ Thompson Farm is hosting a “Hometown Heroes Weekend” benefitting Help4Kids with a food drive!
Please help us feed our “pumpkins!”
We need volunteers to collect donated food items and talk about Help4Kids at this event!
Where: Thompson Farm, 100 Brickyard Place, Conway
When: Sept. 25 and 26
Myrtle Beach /The Coast
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: The Deep Dive, questions and answers live-streamed; you may submit questions about God, the Bible, the Christian life, spiritual things and so on. All honest, respectful questions are welcome. Add your questions to the queue by submitting them to deacondebhamilton@gmail.com. Then tune in to The Deep Dive on Facebook Live every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Go to The Well By The Sea’s Facebook page and click “Like”. You will be notified when the show starts.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
The Well by the Sea Annual Fall Festival:
Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Food - Music - Bazaar - Games - Children’s Activities
This is a fun event for the entire community. All are welcome to come!
Food – Fresh BBQ and a variety of homemade goodies for purchase to eat at tables or to take home.
Bake Sale – Homemade bakery goodies for purchase, already made for you to take home.
Bazaar/yard sale – Tables loaded for browsing with donated timeless treasures for sale: toys, clothing, small appliances, craft items, furniture, vacuums and many more items too numerous to list here.
Music – throughout the day with some live bands.
Fun games & children’s activities – throughout the day with small prizes to winners.
Get out of the house. Bring the entire family. There will be something for everyone!
■ Father Anthony Montesinos Columbiettes Auxiliary No. 5086 of St. Andrew Catholic Church, 503 37th Ave. North, is looking for crafters for a holiday bazaar to be held Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Community Life Center. Call (908) 938-1433 or email patriciamartelli57@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in our community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ Temple Emanu-El by the Sea, 406 65th Ave., North, Myrtle Beach: (843) 449-5552. Conservative Rabbi Avi Perets.
Go to www.mbsynagogue.org
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask (except while being seated) and physical distancing.”
Call: (843) 449-5552
Hebrew School Registration
Sept. 19, 10 a.m.
Rosen Center
Pizza Party Sukkah Decorating
Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund
Open to all Jewish College students. Applications
available in the temple office.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and Underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
*High Holiday Services will be held at The Dunes Club
Erev Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.,
Rosh Hashanah (First Day) Sept. 7, 9 a.m.
Evening service at 7:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah (Second Day) Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.
Erev Yom Kippur (Kol Nidre) Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur: Sept. 16, 9 a.m.
Private Devotion at 5 p.m., Mincha & Neilah Services at 6 p.m.
Sukkot, Sept. 21-22
Simchat Torah Celebration
Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave., Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its thrift store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call 843-903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
■ Christ the Servant Lutheran Church will hold its Fall Flea Market again.
Tables are available for a $15 donation.
The church is at 2105 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from HGTC/CCU.
Call (843) 457-3547 for a registration form.
10 a.m.-noon, noon-2 p.m., 2 p.m.-4 p.m., 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
■ Holy Lamb Lutheran Church, 2541 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach will hold its Fifth Annual BBQ Fundraiser for Help4Kids to purchase shoes and socks, Saturday, 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Eat-in or Take-out,
$10 for adults includes BBQ sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw and a bottle of water; $6 for children includes BBQ sandwich, chips and a bottle of water; $5 for second sandwich; $25 for a 2-lb container.
Donations of new shoes and socks are appreciated!
