“For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away.” (James 4:14)
“…we spend our years as a tale that is told (i.e. as a single thought). The days of our years are threescore and ten; and if by reason of strength they be fourscore years, yet is their strength labor and sorrow; for it is soon cut off, and we fly away…So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” (Psalm 90: 9, 10, 12)
When I was younger I would often hear older people say that as you age time seems to go by quicker. Boy, have I found out the truth of that! Each day I wonder where the time went. Here we are about to enter November 2019 and I can’t fathom the passing of January through October.
But there is one truth that all face… each of us has one and only one life on this earth, for good or bad. When we pass from this place, we don’t have a chance to come back to undo the things we wish we could, so we must strive to make a positive impact each day.
Some have noted that if you go to the cemetery and look at the tombstones, most of them have two dates separated by a small dash. That dash is your and my life. What will people remember about us? Who will be “sorry” or “glad” when we go? Each day we make a mark on this world and upon all those we come in contact with.
Our lives have an effect on others that most of us don’t realize. Parents affect their children and children their parents. We impact our classmates, our co-workers, our friends and our neighbors. And while we may not realize it, we even have an opportunity to affect, for good or bad, the post office clerk, the people in the checkout line at Walmart, that out-of-state driver we honk at who is simply lost and trying to find 501, the children on the crosswalk at the school and many more.
That line between the date of our birth and our death tells our story, a story of either lasting positive impact or possibly lasting negative impact. And while we may leave a fortune or no money at all, while we may have a huge funeral or a service with only the people from the funeral home, while we may have thousands who mourn our passing or just a few, the truth is that our lives do matter and that they matter most in the light of eternity.
We will not carry into eternity our money, our accolades, our degrees or our trophies; but we may take with us the souls of those we impact for Jesus Christ while we walk on this earth. As I was growing up in a small church in West Virginia, our pastor often quoted in his sermons, these words “Only one life, ‘twill soon be past; only what’s done for Christ will last.”
It was just recently that I learned that those words come from a poem, a poem written by the well-known preacher and missionary (and cricket player, as well), C.T. Studd. I share this poem with you, not just to read and toss, or read and file, but also to read and meditate upon.
“Two little lines I heard one day, traveling along life’s busy way; bringing conviction to my heart and from my mind would not depart; only one life, ‘twill soon be past; only what’s done for Christ will last.
“Only one life, yes only one, soon will its fleeting hours be done; then, in ‘that day’ my Lord to meet, and stand before His Judgement Seat; only one life, ‘twill soon be past; only what’s done for Christ will last.
“Only one life, the still small voice, gently pleads for a better choice, bidding me selfish aims to leave, and to God’s holy will to cleave; only one life, ‘twill soon be past; only what’s done for Christ will last.
“Only one life, a few brief years, each with its burdens, hopes and fears; each with its days I must fulfill, living for self or in His will; only one life, ‘twill soon be past, only what’s done for Christ will last.
“When this bright world would tempt me sore, when Satan would a victory score; when self would seek to have its way, then help me Lord with joy to say: only one life, ‘twill soon be past; only what’s done for Christ will last.
“Give me Father, a purpose deep, in joy or sorrow Thy word to keep; faithful and true what e’er the strife, pleasing Thee in my daily life; only one life ‘twill soon be past; only what’s done for Christ will last.
“Oh, let my love with fervor burn, and from the world now let me turn; living for Thee and Thee alone, bringing Thee pleasure on Thy throne; only one life, ‘twill soon be past; only what’s done for Christ will last.
“Only one life, yes, only one; now let me say, ‘Thy will be done’; and when at last I’ll hear the call, I know I’ll say ‘’twas worth it all’; only one life, ‘twill soon be past, only what’s done for Christ will last.” (C.T. Studd, 1860-1931)
Salvation Army needs YOU
The Salvation Army works 24/7/365 all around the world. At Christmas, there are a number of special ministries and you can help out.
We’ve all seen the familiar Red Kettles, manned by bell ringers, collecting donations throughout the community. You or your organization can help out by ringing that bell. This will take place beginning in November through Christmas Eve.
Angel Tree is designed to provide new clothing and toys for children in our community. The trees are decorated with “Angel tags” with a child’s name, age, gender and you purchase gifts for that child. What a great holiday family activity! Adopt an angel!
Last year more than 1,200 children received toys and clothes through Angel Tree. This year, the need may well be 1,500. If you can’t do an Angel Tree child, perhaps you can help with a Toy Drive, collecting new toys for needy children.
To see what you can do phone (843) 488-2769 or go online to www.tsahorry.org. And remember, need knows no season. Show the love of Christ to others all year long!
Concerts for Veterans
The Long Bay Symphony Orchestra will be performing War and Peace concerts to honor our veterans, and you are invited. On Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. they will sing and play in First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave. in Conway. That same day at 5:30 p.m. catch them at St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church, 3301 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. (They’ll also play on Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. in the Howard Auditorium in Georgetown). Cost is $10; veterans are free. Tickets must be reserved in advance; call (843) 448-8379 or go online to www.LongBaySymphony.com.
NMB Christian Golf Tournament
North Myrtle Beach Christian School will host a golf tournament Nov. 16 at the Valley at Eastport Golf Club. Currently the school is seeking hole sponsors and players for the event. Sponsorships begin at $100; cost for playing is $70 per player or $320 for a team of four with two mulligans each.
The day includes breakfast, lunch and door prizes and will benefit the CPTO to support students and staff. Phone (843) 399-7181, e-mail to nmbcs96@sccoast.net or go online to www.nmbchristian.school.
Coastline Welcomes Abby Johnson
Coastline Women’s Center is hosting An Evening With Abby Johnson. Abby is the author of the book “Unplanned” which brought about the movie of the same name. She is the brave young woman, former head of a Planned Parenthood “clinic”, who witnessed firsthand the horror of abortion and shone the light on the lies of the abortion industry.
This special time will be held Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. at Christ United Church. You won’t want to miss it. Tickets are now available and I believe this event will sell out quickly (I already have mine). Call Coastline Women’s Center at (843) 877-9653, e-mail to jeannieandcartersmith@gmail.com, or go online to coastlinewomenscenter.org.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., will observe All Saints Sunday worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with music of Near, Tye, Farrant, Appleton and Walton. The service will include music by the Chancel Choir, Men of the Choir and FUMC Festival Brass. There will also be the lighting of candles, naming of those who have entered the Church Triumphant since last All Saints Sunday, and a sermon by the Rev. Kyle Randle. All are welcome to
worship with us.
■ Maple Baptist Church, 4500 S.C. 65 will host the Baptist Women’s World Day of Prayer Monday. A meal ($5, payable at the door) will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the program to follow. All Baptist women are encouraged to attend and bring an offering and a nonperishable food item to benefit a local ministry for Thanksgiving.
Jacelyn Spearman will lead the Bible study and an offering for North American Baptist Women’s Union will be taken. Reserve your seat by phone at (843) 855-0787 or e-mail to pjjones@sccoast.net.
Ongoing missions’ projects include Christmas Backpacks for Appalachia and Operation Christian Child shoeboxes, as well as “prisoner packets” to be delivered to J Reuben Long and to Columbia.
■ Homewood Baptist Church, 3296 S.C. 319, will have its Fall Festival on Halloween Night from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Enjoy Trunk or Treating and hot dogs and chips. It’s all free (and that’s no trick!).
■ The Rock will have Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. on Halloween night on the Conway Campus. All are welcome.
■ The Ladies Guild of St. James Catholic Church, 1071 Academy Drive, will have their annual Rummage Sale Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. This will be held in the Founders’ Center. Come, browse and buy. There’s something for everyone.
■ Don’t miss Worship on the Waccamaw at Riverfront Park on Saturday from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Enjoy Leading the Way, Cecily Hennigan, the Chosen and Blake Herron. There will be face painting and a prayer booth. Phone (843) 251-3485.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., invites you to its annual Yard and Bake Sale Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. Browse and buy furniture, clothing, toys, tools, books and more. Phone (843) 756-8393.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, will have Harvest Day Sunday. Come out to Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. then Morning Worship with special guests the Unity Quartet at 10 a.m. with a covered dish lunch at noon.
The church will also host The Whisnants in concert Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Phone (843) 756-3450.
■ Ekklesia Christian Church, 2469 E. U.S. 501, will host No More Orphans Experience Sunday at 5 p.m. and you are invited. Phone (843) 443-7774.
■ Rehobeth Baptist Church, 2800 Dog Bluff Road in Galivants Ferry, will have Homecoming featuring Robert Lewis and the Joyful Sound Sunday at 10 a.m. A meal will follow the service. Phone (843) 995-2328.
■ Mt. Leon Baptist Church, 9801 South S.C. 905 in Longs, will host its Second Annual Armed Forces Appreciation Dinner Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Phone (843) 421-9068 if you have questions about the event.
■ Bayboro Baptist Church, 3901 Green Sea Road South, Aynor will have Homecoming Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. The day will feature music by Sonny Clardy. Lunch will follow the morning meeting. Phone (843) 756-8132.
■ Aynor United Methodist Church, 1007 Elm Street, will have a Veterans Day celebration Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. The Rev. Kelly Snelgrove will be speaking. Veterans are asked to meet in the Fellowship Hall by 3:40 p.m.
■ Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church will hold its Annual Fall Revival Revived to Walk in God’s Path Nov. 10-15 at 7 p.m. each evening. Revivalists for the week will be Dr. John Adolph, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Beaumont, Texas; Dr. Clayton Lea Jr., pastor of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Fairfield, Calif. A youth Extravaganza of Praise will be held on Wednesday night. Phone (843) 248-4900 for transportation arrangements if necessary.
■ On Nov. 10, Ground Zero iWorship will host illusionist Brock Gill. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; program begins at 6:15 p.m. The event is free and an offering will be taken. Seating is limited. Reserve your seat at mygroundzero.com.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ Greater Gordon Chapel Church, 4581 Old River Road in Murrells Inlet, will host a Benefit Gospel Program on behalf of Freddy and Gail Alston Friday at 6 p.m. All groups, choirs, soloists, dance ministries etc. are invited to participate. Phone the Rev. Aundry Evans at (843) 359-0470.
■ Don’t miss the 31st Annual “Jubilee By The Sea” at Grand Strand Baptist Church, 350 Hospitality Lane (near the Tanger Outlets and racetrack). This will be held Nov. 6-10, Wednesday-Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m.
Musicians featured during the week include The Whisnants, Buddy Mullins, The Erwins and ministry by Evangelist Tyler Blue. The event is free and there will be a children’s program. Phone (843) 236-2233 or go to www.grandstrandbaptist.com.
■ Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach invites you to a Festival of Arts and Crafts Nov. 9 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy more than 20 vendors, food and fun.
■ The New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution will be held at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach Nov. 16 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. This includes free groceries, free lunch, social services information and a children’s craft table.
Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and Lowcountry Food Back will also have “Drive Thru Free Food Distribution” at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, 101 Philip Gray Drive Nov. 22 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea, 65th Avenue North and N. Kings Highway, invites you to Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. (Kosher Oneg), Shabbat Service at 10 a.m. (Kosher Kiddush).
Sunday and Hebrew School, 9:30 a.m.-noon.
Current Second Nature Project: we are collecting canned goods and snack items to help both the Community Kitchen and Helping Hand. Place in the basket by the front door of the Rosen Center. All Mitzvoth greatly appreciated. Questions? Contact Karen Osborne at (843) 446-1060.
Also collecting, during October, new socks and underwear for the children of Fostering Hope.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
