We will not be back. As long as Myrtle Beach insists on controlling the entire beach with their umbrella/chair monopoly, our entire extended family will not be returning. I understand the operation from a revenue standpoint, but when they’re set up in such a way that prohibits visitors from setting their own up on the “front line,” it signals to us that revenues are more important than a visitor’s experience, especially since most of them sat empty all day. In speaking to other families on the subject, the response was identical: they won’t be back. Why would MB purposely alienate their clientele like this?
Any future beach vacations will take place in Outer Banks, North Carolina. We have choices.
Jay Thompson
Louisville, Kentucky
