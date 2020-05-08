To the editor:
I hope people vote for Mr. Steve Robertson for representing the best interest of District 105 of South Carolina.
I’ve been asking the current representative [Kevin] Hardee twice to introduce a motor vehicle repair act, such as the one North Carolina has, and never received a response. I don’t mind being turned down, but a representative should at least respond.
Ken Lee
Loris
