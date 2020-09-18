To the editor,
Although my husband and I are far beyond the “parenting” age and know none of the splendid students featured in your supplement in last week’s paper — 100% Horry County, an All American tribute to our local sports champs — it was totally refreshing! Their continued success will guarantee our success as a nation in the future! We wish them the best!
So inspiring to see happy, smiling young people involved in doing positive things instead of seeing angry, pouting faces and negativity that seems to prevail these days.
In addition to sports, we would love to see a supplement featuring students involved in community events ... like volunteering, etc., once this virus “thing” is behind us.
Also, a huge shout-out to the photographers — the pictures of the kids were so amazing and so creative. Wow! Thanks for sharing these with us.
Patricia Yost
Myrtle Beach
