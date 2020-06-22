As a pro-lifer, I have worked with both Carter Smith and John Gallman in order to elect a real pro-life senator for District 33. There were several letters and telephone conversations with each of them. Each of these two candidates emphatically stated he would absolutely endorse the other pro-life candidate if he did not make it past the June 9 election. This information I passed to many pro-life workers. The last week before the election, I worked supporting both candidates. To date, June 14, Carter Smith has not endorsed John Gallman, and has not responded to any of my messages. If he is truly pro-life, he needs to endorse John Gallman now.
Jim Hennessy
Myrtle Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.