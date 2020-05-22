To the editor,
When I read the article about graduation and how the school board along with administration from the various high schools was trying to work out a safe graduation for our seniors, I could feel the deep concern they were having for safety. I believe everyone agrees with the importance of the high school diploma. However, for many graduates this is one more step needed to achieve their goal of a two-, four- or even a six-year degree. Many will move directly into the workforce and not pursue a higher education.
I believe it is time these young adults are treated with the respect they have earned for 12 years of hard work. I think they should have a say as to whether they believe the risk with this virus is worth the paper they have already earned.
A graduation ceremony is not going to change the reward; however, it might change their life with a detrimental outcome.
One droplet of the virus may that be taken home and spread to a sibling, parent or grandparent could have grave consequences that they might have to live with the rest of their lives. I do not believe anyone is worried about the young adults having a negative personal outcome. I believe many may think about the loved ones they may infect and choose not to have the graduation. Let our young adults have a say about the graduation ceremony before the school board goes through a lengthy process that will never guarantee complete safety.
Sam Yarbrough
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.