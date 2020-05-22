To the voters of Horry County,
For some time now, we have been wanting to "Drain the Swamp.” Well, the time is here. We need to start with town government right on up to the federal government. Here in Horry County we have a great opportunity to make changes to our "great" Horry County Council. Several seats are up for grabs. Every member needs to be replaced, including chairman Johnny Gardner (I am sorry I voted for him). In some cases, we don't just need new members, we need new blood, if y'all get my drift. Here in District 9 our vote is for Terry Fowler.
John Fischer
Longs
