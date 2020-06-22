To the editor,
The Busbee Bypass Committee has been working hard the last year to gain support and recognition for the Busbee Bypass and bridge south of U.S. 501. Our committee values very much Sen. Luke Rankin’s support in making this a reality. This road will be extremely helpful to Conway and the Grand Strand in moving traffic. Sen. Rankin’s seniority, experience and relationships will continue to be a valuable asset for all of us in Horry County.
Jimmy Jordan, chairman
Busbee Bypass Committee
