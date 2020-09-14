To the editor,
If you like myself do not want either the Democratic or Republican candidate for your U.S.A. president for the next four years, write in a name such as Ettie Newlands, perhaps as an independent candidate.
Audrey Cooke
Little River
Horry County Council is considering awarding incentives for a $166 million solar farm in the western part of the county. County officials say the project could bring in more than $550,000 annually to the county, potentially for 30 years. But some council members remain concerned about how to dispose of the solar panels once their lifespan is finished. Should the county support this solar project?
