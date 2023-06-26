To the Editor,
Reading the article brought back pleasant memories of working with Steve Robertson on many City of Conway projects, Chamber activities and other interesting tasks. He carried on a well-mannered approach in all activities. Whether the group was in agreement or split, Steve in his soft, well-mannered approach got the group to examine all possibilities and reach a positive conclusion. He accomplished this whether he was chairman or a member of the group.
Working with Steve on various projects turned out to be a wonderful learning situation.
Many of us working with Steve learned the strong approach of listening to all, bringing all together and gradually reaching an agreeable conclusion.
Thank you Steve for sharing your skills. You deserve the Lions Hall of Fame appointment. It will help us remember.
Ray Binis
Liverpool, NY
Formerly of Conway
