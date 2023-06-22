I'm reaching out to you to express my concerns about the proposed humane society on River Oaks Drive. As a resident of a neighboring community of the proposed site, our communities have many questions and concerns about this location and what it would mean for all our River Oaks communities.
The location brings up concerns of spreading disease, rodents/pets, EPA concerns of runoff into our water and drainage into the ICW within roughly 1000ft of the proposed location. All of these concerns are top of mind as well as the inevitable sound nuisance and smells that come with a shelter of the proposed size.
A humane society should NOT be built in ANY residential community. The health risks of being placed this close to residential areas is great and needs to be reconsidered to be placed in an area more suitable.
Respected builders in the Waterway Palms and Carolina Waterway communities have even halted building due to this possible location.
Have you personally seen the location site? I believe the concerns of the following will become very clear and valid on why this location DOES NOT MAKE SENSE:
1. The original Humane Society was condemned, primarily due to rat infestation. Rats need a water source; this would be the perfect breeding ground for them with food sources at the shelter and the Intracoastal as a water source.
2. EPA concerns with being so close to our beloved ICW. Have you enjoyed a day on the ICW, does runoff of a humane society so close to the ICW concern YOU?
3. With other locations available that do not have residential communities nearby, why choose a location with so many concerns?
4. It's common knowledge that animals are often "dropped off" after hours at shelters. Where are those loose (potentially ill or dangerous) animals going to wander to in the night? Right on to River Oaks and into neighboring communities
As residents of these communities we are urging councilmen to please STOP the progress of the humane society on River Oaks because of the points listed above.
Thanks,
Sarah White
Myrtle Beach
