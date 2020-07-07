Where are the leaders?
The response by local government leaders to recent events, originally intended as peaceful protests but hijacked by lawless rioters, stands in stark contrast to that of Maryland’s governor during the April 1968 riots in Baltimore, Maryland, who requested the assistance of federal troops as soon as it became apparent that local resources could not contain the mob.
During the Chinese Cultural Revolution of 1966, similar lawlessness took place. The movement’s goal was to advance communism by ridding Chinese society of all traces of capitalism and Chinese traditions, including its history. This “revolution” involved the destruction of historic relics and artifacts under the auspices of Chairman Mao.
The behavior and objectives of the Chinese mobs and today’s “protesters” in the U.S. are identical.
The attempt to erase portions of the history of this nation by destroying statues and monuments is especially grievous. This is a tactic employed by totalitarian regimes. Why are laws against vandalism not enforced? Why do leaders kowtow to the demands of the lawless minority?
Today’s mayors and governors who refuse additional assistance to quell the chaos in their cities either fear the criminal elements involved or approve and are complicit with their agenda. I suspect the latter, for too many leaders exhibit a curious hatred for America.
Apparently we are no longer a nation ruled by law but by mobs and the arbitrary decisions of men and women in power.
David F. Ferrera
Myrtle Beach
