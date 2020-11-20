To the editor,
I am at the Calhoun public access to the beach in Garden City. I reported to the portable toilet company that there’s no hand sanitizer in the restroom.
I was told that Horry County will not pay for hand sanitizer. They preach to wear a mask and that washing hands is very important. But they choose not to pay for hand sanitizer in portable toilet.
This is a real problem as I see it. Hand sanitizer is an important part of not spreading this disease.
Mary Frank
Murrells Inlet
