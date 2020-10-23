To the editor,
Waccamaw Publishers, Senator Graham’s seniority and committee assignments in the Senate bring unprecedented infrastructure investments to South Carolina.
Over the years, Senator Graham has led the State in bringing infrastructure funds home. It’s a fact that freshman senators don’t end up with leadership positions on the Senate’s powerful and influential Appropriations and Judiciary committees. We are lucky to have a senator with a senior role on the Appropriations Committee and chairman of the Judiciary Committee.
With these coveted committee assignments, Sen. Graham has secured millions of competitive infrastructure dollars for South Carolina. For example, just last month Sen. Graham led the charge in bringing $21.6 million to the South Carolina Ports Authority to make improvements at the Ridgeville Commerce Park and creating thousands of jobs in connection with the new Walmart disruption facility. Earlier this year, Senator Graham delivered $40 million to Rock Hill for the construction of the Carolina Panthers practice facility.
Last year, Sen. Graham secured an $18 million grant for the construction of a pedestrian and bike bridge connecting downtown Charleston and West Ashley.
These recent infrastructure grants are on top of the tens of millions of federal research dollars Sen. Graham successfully channels to Clemson, USC, and MUSC every year. We need Senator Graham to continue delivering for South Carolina as he has the proven record and influence we expect from a South Carolina Senator.
Susan Champman
Conway
