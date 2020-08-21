To the editor,
Recently, the Department of Employment and Workforce reported that the statewide unemployment rate dropped from 12.4% in May to 8.7% in June. South Carolina is making progress because of Gov. Henry McMaster’s determined leadership.
He has approached the pandemic with the same common sense and good judgement he has dealt with all the other crisis’s he has faced as our governor.
He resisted caving to the media panic frenzy surrounding COVID-19 and safely reopened the state, setting us on a course for recovery while taking reasonable, constitutional efforts to protect the people.
The governor is right that we must get back to work. He is right that we must get back to school.
He is right that a mask mandate is unenforceable.
Most importantly, he is right to seek reasonable solutions to an unprecedented crisis.
Governance is about finding these solutions, not perpetuating paralysis.
South Carolina can consider itself very lucky to have had this man as our governor at this most extraordinary moment in our state and national history.
Randal Wallace
Former Myrtle Beach councilman
