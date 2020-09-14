To the editor,
The whole country often is adversely affected by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s decisions.
Sadly, those of us in other states cannot vote him out of office, so I appeal to the citizens of South Carolina to give his opponent a chance to make things better for all of us.
Mary Joyce
Sylva, North Carolina
