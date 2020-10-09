To the editor,
My heart is heavy as I write this letter in honor of officer Jacob Hancher, MBPD.
I moved here two years ago from Tennessee where I was involved in an organization to help stop domestic violence. There have been newspaper articles and television features bringing awareness to domestic violence. This is an issue in our community and our country.
Officer Hancher was doing his job on Oct. 3 ... protecting and helping a possible victim of domestic violence. He became the victim.
Each and every police officer puts their lives on the line daily to protect us in any that we need. The death of Officer Hancher was senseless and malicious. He and his family made the ultimate sacrifice for domestic violence.
Officer Hancher’s name will forever be on the list of officers killed in the line of duty ... his name and sacrifice will forever be in our hearts.
My hope and prayer is that these mere words and my one voice will reach thousands to bring us together as a community and help stop domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month....if you’re in a situation or you know someone who is...there is hope!!
Angie Turbyville
Conway
