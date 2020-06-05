To the editor,
The procedures used by the DMV to “protect” citizens from Covid 19 defy logic, common sense, and common courtesy.
Customers were required to stand in Tropical Storm Bertha’s wind and rain while one or two people, with appointments, were allowed inside at a time. It was acceptable for customers to stand in close proximity in the wind and rain, huddled together under the awning and umbrellas. However, it was unacceptable to gather inside a large and dry lobby to wait our turn with a DMV representative.
I do not need protection from COVID-19. I need protection from policies that infringe on my freedom to freely resume day to day tasks.
I choose NOT to live in fear of illness and death. I do not need nor appreciate policies being forced upon me that assuage other people’s anxiety about an illness that has been blown out of proportion by the media and other government agencies.
Our nation, state, and communities MUST get back to normal. We must resume our daily activities in freedom. Individuals who are fearful of resuming daily activities and contact with others should take precautions. But please do not force those precautions on me.
These precautions prevent us from living in the freedom we cherish as Americans.
Anna McDowell
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.