To the editor:
The Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina is committed to help consumers and business owners cope with the current COVID-19 pandemic that continues to disrupt business supply chains, customers, and the health and lives of employees.
Our focus remains on serving our consumers and the business community throughout this crisis and into the future. And at this time while our doors may be locked, our staff is telecommuting, remaining devoted and available to assist you.
Many businesses are temporarily suspended, closed or not operating as usual and they may not be able to respond to your requests or complaints. With the constant updates and changes to business, our website, www.bbb.org, provides you with updates on scams and business Profiles that reflect the most current information that is available to us. As well, you can find all sorts of BBB information.
It’s important to remain calm, stay informed and take proactive measures while keeping the health and safety of everyone a top priority. Almost daily, new programs are being added to assist both consumers and businesses.
That material, as well as other information on the pandemic is regularly being updated on www.bbb.org/coronavirus-business.
We are still “on the job” for you daily. As we all continue to walk through these uncertain times with the coronavirus, we want you to know that the BBB of Coastal Carolina stands by your side. We appreciate your patience as we and everyone in our communities focus on this crisis.
As in the past 100 years, BBB continues to build trust in these trying times.
Dr. John D’Ambrosio,
President and CEO,
BBB of Coastal Carolina
