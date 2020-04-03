Dear editor,
I would like to congratulate the Horry Independent and its founder, Steve Robertson, on 40 years of newsgathering, reporting, and overall service to the county and its people over the last nearly half-century. It is with great fondness that I remember the small paper that operated just across the street from Eargle Business Machines on Conway’s 3rd Avenue back in the early 80s. Over the years, it has been a pleasure to watch the paper grow into an enterprise that consists of seven award-winning publications and the website MyHorryNews.com.
The Horry Independent has become a mainstay and pillar of the local community in the last four decades, helping maintain a high level of transparency on local politics by providing helpful and accurate reporting. This is especially true regarding the operations of the Horry County Auditor’s Office, where the Independent has been an important conduit providing not only news of the office itself but also enlightening the taxpayers regarding tax laws and all its processes.
Here’s wishing the Horry Independent the best in its next 40 years. God bless.
Lois Eargle
Horry County Auditor
