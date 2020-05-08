To the editor:
The state of South Carolina and the city of Myrtle Beach may have failed to manage growth in a comprehensive (environmental, population density, traffic, maintaining cultural integrity, etc.) manner, resulting in a Helter-skelter way of community planning. The city may have subjugated the needs of development to those of their constituencies concerning the quality of life issues such as safety, environment, traffic, health, etc. I lived in New York for most of my life, since I was 2. I love New York, excuse the pun, and it’s as real as you can get. We are not in New York, and Myrtle shouldn’t want to be like New York. I am a senior citizen and have been a tourist and taxpayer, and I appreciate the difference. If Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were to change, it needs to be in a thoughtful and comprehensive way, with an understanding of what brought the previous generation and current as well as the needs of the next stakeholders to South Carolina.
Juan Castro
Myrtle Beach
