Dear editor,
Amy Coney Barrett is the U.S. Supreme Court justice chosen by President Donald Trump. However, to no one’s surprise the Democrats have found an issue with his choice. Amy Coney Barrett is a Christian and that is the only “fault” far left Dems have been able to come up with.
Radical Democrats continue to ridicule her Christian faith.
This means that if Jaime Harrison is elected into the U.S. Senate, he would vote against nominees like Barrett to satisfy his extreme liberals who encourage the divide between parties.
Barrett is a well-respected conservative who began clerking for Justice Antonin Scalia 22 years ago and is known to make rulings based on the U.S. Constitution’s clear writings and not based on any opinions that she holds. This ensures that Barrett will do whatever is necessary to uphold the Constitution without regard to any of her Christian views or any other bias you may believe that Barrett has.
The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “Nothing in the Constitution prevents a president from nominating to fill a court seat. That’s their job. There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year.”
The words spoken by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the very reason U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham took the lead to fill the open vacancy on the Supreme Court. The senator realized the nomination of Barrett would be confirmed based on the fact Trump and the Senate represent the same party.
Henceforth, I will be heading to the polls tomorrow to vote early and vote for Sen. Lindsey Graham to support Judge Amy Coney Barrett and avoid the lengthy lines on Election Day!
James Gaffney
Carolina Forest
