To the editor:
Our world is in the grip of a deadly viral pandemic.
At 73, this crisis is unlike any other I have ever seen. I have never experienced a shutdown of society such as we see worldwide. Most of our U.S. states are in a stay-at-home order and we are told to practice social distancing of at least six feet.
Businesses have closed, our economy is suffering with unemployment skyrocketing.
COVID-19 cases have surpassed two million with deaths exceeding 132,000 to date.
Doctors, nurses and first responders are exhausted as they risk their lives to save others.
The most devastating effect is many victims are dying alone without loved ones near because of quarantine.
As a world, we need to view this as a call to reset our moral compass. We need to return our one true God and his son Jesus Christ to society.
Evil temptations have ruled far too long. The Holy Bible was written by men who were inspired by God as His message for all mankind.
If read daily and earnestly searched, God’s Word will prove worthy doctrine to live by.
In Matthew 22:37-40, Jesus gives us the greatest commandment. Verse 39 says, “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Jesus is quoting God when 1,400 years earlier, He spoke to Moses and gave him His laws. (Leviticus 19:18)
I pray for all people to reexamine our God-given moral consciences.
If so, this world can be a much better place.
Read Joshua 24:15.
Charles Stuby
Myrtle Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.