To the Editor,

Within the last two months, I have found myself asking repeatedly the question: what direction is this country going?

To a country where we constantly talk about freedom, we appear to not be living up to our creed. The Supreme Court recently reversed their decision around Affirmative Action in education knowing full well that this was the avenue a number of people of color utilized in obtaining a college education. This was not a pie in the sky idea, it came about as a result of a group of people being discriminated against. I am sure that the next act will be the removal of affirmative actions in other areas that allowed people of color to be on equal playing ground with Whites.

We constantly hear, "move forward and forget about past history."

How can any person forget their history just as how can any country forget how they came into being. America is proud of its history and the various celebrations each year recalling the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the Fourth of July is evidence of that.

So, now how can you tell me, parents and our children, that they cannot be taught about their struggle? On top of that, the Governor of Florida has approved an education curriculum that speaks to Blacks benefitting from being slaves?

Where are those Americans who preach equality and the unity of the races? How can we unify when there is so much untruth and the spread of our history that everyone knows and understands is not true. Slavery was a stain on our country that we should have learned about the inhumanity of it. How can Christians and other people of faith stand in church etc. and let this major untruth be told?

Now is the time for Americans to stand up against something that can truly further divide this country!!!

Priscilla Fuller

Conway