Coincidentally, after traveling to Spartanburg on business, talking with old college friends in different community leadership positions as I continue to review the 2023-2024 state budget appropriation, I continue to be impressed [with] how extremely generous the state legislature was to Spartanburg County this year.
Some 40 years ago, Spartanburg was a city to move away from after college.
Now young entrepreneurs and new industry flock to Spartanburg County.
Tired of living under the shadow of Greenville County, which had its own revitalization beginning under Mayor Heller and later Knox White, Spartanburg rebranded itself under the leadership, among others, longtime county councilman David Britt. David has been well known and respected in local, state and federal economic and political circles for 25 years. He is a dealmaker and facilitator who fights for his county.
Also, the aggressive leadership of One Spartanburg, which is basically a chamber of commerce and EDC organization combined, has been very successful on multiple fronts.
In a nutshell, the city of Spartanburg, the county and smaller surrounding towns realize, “When one prospers all prosper.” The teamwork between K-12, Spartanburg Community College and present industry, which make a point of locating their headquarters in Spartanburg, continue courting and recruiting state government funds, private industry, and private investment that have transformed this once textile dependent economy of the 1960s and 1970s, into a regional economic juggernaut.
And through cooperation and farsighted local leadership, it is now the investment area jewel South Carolina.
Noting that Myrtle Beach and Horry County have different assets with regard to a lack of interstate and a lack of a diversified economy, hats off to Spartanburg and Spartanburg County, please, let’s pay attention!
We can certainly make the best of our TR squared local economy consisting of tourism, real estate interests, and an involved retirement community.
We must also work with our four hospital healthcare systems which will become even more important with regard to well-paying jobs and more importantly looking after our demographically seasoned elderly population in the near future. Demography is destiny.
I welcome all and different opinions.
Dr. Phil Render
Myrtle Beach City Council
