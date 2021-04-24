It started off with a shortage of toilet paper.
That was kind of funny.
Now, shortages of everything from semiconductor chips to people willing to work is not a laughing matter.
Last week, I took my boat into a local dealer for service and was astounded to see only three boats on the showroom floor.
“They’re sold,” an employee there told me matter-of-factly.
On the way home, I passed a car dealership normally lined for nearly a mile with new and used vehicles. From a cursory glance, I spotted just a couple of dozen cars and trucks spaced out in long intervals.
Curious, I went to Google for answers.
I was surprised to learn a global shortage of computer chips is partly to blame. A lot of auto companies cannot assemble vehicles because chips used in dashboards, brake pads, safety systems and many other components are in short supply.
Boat motors need chips, too, but the problem has been exacerbated by a shortage of gel coat and fiberglass used to build hulls.
MIT professor Yossi Sheffi, who wrote the book on COVID-19 and the supply chain, “The New (Ab)Normal: Reshaping Business and Supply Chain Strategy Beyond COVID-19,” describes the shortages as being part of a “bullwhip effect.”
“During the pandemic many industries reduced their orders and suppliers reduced their orders and capacity even further (because they anticipated that future orders will also be reduced.) When the economy came back, there was no capacity to snap right back. On top of this, ports got congested and we have transportation problems,” wrote Sheffi.
The professor said shortages should decrease if bitter trade wars do not break out. However, he is concerned inflation will increase and that, too, could impact supply lines.
According to USA Today, the hand sanitizer shortage has been largely overcome, but it’s still difficult for consumers to get their hands on ammunition, freezers, furniture and some camping equipment.
Grape Nuts cereal lovers will be happy to learn that shortage is over. (I only tried Grape Nuts once and it tasted like gravel to me).
Homes also seem to be in very short supply thanks to historially low interest rates.
The housing shortage and a construction boom have led to a short supply of building materials. As a result, lumber prices have risen dramatically.
A sheet of plywood selling at a national retail chain went from around $30 last year to nearly $100 in recent days.
The National Association of Home Builders says wood costs are adding $24,000 to the price of a new house. “There’s not a lot of industries that can absorb a 60% to 70% increase in its demand without having supply issues,” says Steve Sallah, president and CEO at lumber buying cooperative LBM Advantage.
For all of this dark news, there is a silver lining.
I have not noticed a shortage of food in grocery stores. Yes, prices have increased, but we can still shop for produce, meats, dairy and other staples without seeing supplies diminish.
That microscopic virus known as COVID-19 has changed our lives in ways that I never could have envisioned.
Nevertheless, there’s light at the end of the tunnel now that vaccines are readily available and I remain hopeful life will return to normal in the not too distant future.
