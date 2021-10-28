I remember the moment with great clarity. A good friend of mine, whom I had known for a number of years, approached and said, “Sometimes, when I read the Bible, I struggle with God. I see the way that he acts in the pages of Scripture and begin to doubt that he is kind.”

I felt like I had been punched in the gut. Who are we to judge God’s actions? And of all the things concerning God, why question his kindness?

God never needs us to stick up for his character -- he is absolutely sovereign and able to validate his own heart towards us on his terms and in his timing. However, I deeply felt as if I needed to say something. I sensed a compulsion to correct her misconception of who God is. I wanted to rally her back to the truth of the Bible. But as the words tumbled from her lips, I began to see my own questions more clearly, and wondered if we were in the same boat.

As I reflect on the time that I have spent growing in my relationship with Jesus over the years, I can say that I, too, have had my doubts regarding God’s character.

When tragedy strikes, evil transpires, and death snuffs out life around us, it is easy for our wavering hearts to wonder whether God truly is who he claims to be and wanderingly drift into doubt. Other times, if we are honest with ourselves, we tend to doubt God for no reason at all. We encounter a situation, a problem, a job, and rather than trusting God to give the endurance or provision required, we live as if he is not there at all, taking the burden and worry upon ourselves. I have found in my own life that I am often scared to talk to God about those questions, concerns and doubts. I fear that if I voice such things, something would shift in our relationship, that he might turn away.

When I study the Scriptures, particularly the gospel narratives of Jesus’ life, I am comforted to find that, time and again, Jesus encountered the doubts of his disciples, those closest to him. The most vivid accounts often involve moments of chaos when things were out of the disciples’ control. When the disciples were on the boat in the Sea of Galilee, they feared the wind and the waves while Jesus, the Creator, dozed in the hull nearby. And later, Peter walked towards Jesus on those same waters and began to sink because he shifted his focus from the Savior to the sea. Likewise, there are also many seemingly mundane moments in the gospels when the disciples, for no apparent reason, doubted God’s provision of daily needs, like bread and clothing, as if he had somehow given them a reason to question his care for them.