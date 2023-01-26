Wintertime in Horry County was for preserving and smoking meats on the farm. Finding ways to stay warm was important, too.
Beef and pork were typically cured and stored in smokehouses around the county, using salt and a low fire to smoke the meat, according to history retold in a 1994 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly.
Smokehouses sometimes stored other goods, like soap made out of grease, lye and water, the article states.
“Barn Raisings” to build new smokehouses were common before refrigeration. Most of the barns were made of logs, which took a lot of manpower. The cracks of the barns were packed with clay and the roofs were covered with cypress shingles.
Other than sitting close by the fire, thick quilts were also important during the winter months. Women would have “Quiltings” to make quilts and would prepare food while the men built the barns.
The winter season in the area also brings crops like beets, collard greens, mustard greens, radishes and turnips.
Collards weren’t just used for consumption. IRQ historians wrote in a 2013 edition that home remedies – also known as “homemade poultices” – for a chest cold consisted of crushed onions, crushed tender peach tree leaves or the head of a collard, salt and water. The remedy was applied to the bottoms of feet to help lower fevers and reduce convulsions.
These days, due to refrigeration and modern medicine, some of these practices are more or less history.
