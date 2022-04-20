A mighty sailing ship built in Horry County traveled the world, but never returned home.
This is the interesting story of the Henrietta, the largest ship ever built at Bucksport, S.C. It was 201 feet long, 39 feet wide and 24 feet deep, registering 1,203 tons.
According to the Vol. 2, No. 3 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly, lumber for the ship came from the W. L. Bucks Co., said to have been the largest steam saw mill in the South at the time.
Years earlier, Henry Buck had migrated to Horry County from Bucksville, Maine, in search of the white oak, cypress and pine used in the ship building industry. He became enormously successful producing lumber for the large, shipbuilding operations in Maine.
In 1875, Capt. Jonathan C. Nichols of Searsport, Maine, launched a bold experiment. Instead of importing lumber from Buck’s mills in Horry County, he proposed building a ship close to the source of the timber.
He sent his master builder, Elisha Dunbar, with a crew of ship carpenters, riggers and blacksmiths along with a supply of iron, cordage, etc to build the Henrietta. The ship, launched in April, 1875, was named for Capt. Nichols’ wife.
The ship’s masts had to be installed in Charleston, but the ship was too large for the shallow inlet in Georgetown.
Capt. Nichols had barrels tied to the sides of the Henrietta to add buoyancy and the ship was taken into the Atlantic Ocean, never to return to Horry County.
The Henrietta operated mainly in trade with the Orient and Australia and she was considered one of the fastest carriers of her type.
Capt. Andrew M. Ross took command of the Henrietta in 1890. The ship sailed from New York to Portland, Oregon, a passage of 156 day. The Henrietta was the only American ship in Portland at the time and she was visited by President William Harrison, who it is said inspected the ship with great interest.
In 1891, the Henrietta loaded wool in Melbourne, Australia, headed for Boston. From Boston, the ship loaded lumber for Buenos Aires, a trip of 49 days.
From Buenos Aires, the Henrietta sailed back to New York where she loaded with oil for Singapore.
This sturdy ship continued to navigate to ports around the world for the next three years, proving that the ship built in Horry County could withstand the challenges of a valuable oceangoing vessel.
In August, 1894 the ship loaded 800 tons of manganese ore and a miscellaneous cargo of crockery at Yokohama, Japan. Proceeding to Kobe to secure more cargo, she was overtaken in Kobe Harbor by a typhoon. The wind blew so hard it became necessary to cut away her masts. The anchor gave way and the ship went ashore where it broke apart. All hands were saved.
Although it turned out ships could be built much cheaper at Bucksport, shipbuilders in Maine threatened to boycott the Buck lumber mills if Buck continued to build ships there.
Thus ended Capt. Nichols’ bold experiment.
SOURCE: Horry County Historical Society. To learn more, visit its website at horrycountyhistory.org
