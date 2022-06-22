If you thought Ketchup Town was named after a bottle of tomato sauce, you would be sadly mistaken.
Ketchup Town, as the name might suggest, was once a popular place to “catch up” on the news.
Susan Buffkin, writing in the Independent Republic Quarterly, traced the history of this small community located between Loris and Galivants Ferry.
Ketchup Town is located at the intersection of Lake Swamp Road and S.C. 26.
During the 1920s farmers in the community would say to one another, “Let’s go catch up on the news,” and they would walk or ride on horse to a little store owned by Herbert “Hub” Small.
In the 1920s, Small had purchased an acre of land on the northwest corner of the crossroads from Lewis Gerrald for $100.
According to Buffkin, Small built a house and a small store where he sold clothes, food, ice and hardware.
“No roads were paved in those days,” wrote Buffkin. “A wooden bridge provided access across Lake Swamp. The area was referred to as “Over the Swamp,” depending on which side of the swamp you were on. Travel was by horse and buggy or wagon.”
Buffkin said electricity didn’t come until 1938 and the roads were not paved around 1950.
During its heyday, farmers flockded to Ketchup Town on Saturday to trade at the store and talk with friends. Oak tree across the road from the store provided a place to hitch the mules and horses, wrote Buffkin.
“Many people could not afford the weekly paper from Mullins or Conway and others did not know how to read, so news was hard to come by,” wrote Buffkin.
The southeast corner of the intersection served as a place for stump speakings during political season.
Hub and his wife Blanche Stroud Small had four children: Ruth Marie, Dewel Chalmer, Mable Lynn and Cecile Christine. All took turns working in the store.
A railroad running over the Little Pee Dee River between Ketchup Town and Lake Swamp brought many newcomers to the area from Sweden and Finland to harvest timber.
Some of the surnames included Andersens, Becks, Lehtos and Lynns.
“Square dancing was a popular recreational activity for the loggers and the Swedes and Finns were often guests in the Small home on square dance evenings,” wrote Buffkin. “Fiddle music was at the time provided by Brice Shelley and Marshall Grainger. The “Charleston” was popular and was performed by some of the Small family and others.
According to Buffkin, Hub added on to his store twice. During World War II he had a lucrative business selling pork, lard and homemade sausage from pigs he raised on his farm.
Hub died in 1949 at age 55.
As roads improved, people found larger stores in Conway and Loris and the little country store in Ketchup Town began to decline.
The store may be closed but Ketchup Town remains on the map, recalling a simpler time when folks could catch up on the news without turning on a television.
