Have you ever wondered how cities, towns and communities in Horry County derived their names?
In 1957, the late Paul Quattlebaum shed light on the subject and his article was reprinted in the Independent Republic Quarterly.
Conway was named for Robert Conway, a hero of the Revolutionary War who fought with Gen. Francis Marion. It was previously known as Kingston.
Placard Swamp, home today of a very nice environmental center, is a place where people used to cross swampy land. Because it had high traffic, people placed placards or legal notices there. In some places, the little community ‘s named has been corrupted to Playcard.
Wampee, located in the north-east section of county, is of Indian origin and denotes wild rice.
Socastee was the name of a minor Indian tribe. A swamp and community in Horry County are known by the name.
The naming of Loris remains somewhat of a mystery. Some say the town was named for a dog owned by the wife of an official of the railroad then under construction. Others say it was named for a novel of the same name.
How Aynor got its name is also open to interpretation.
For many years, historians believed the town was named for Mary Aynor, who had property in the area. She lost the property when she was unable to pay property taxes on it.
However, historian Carlisle Dawsey has been unable to find any record of a Mary Aynor.
“I have been to the courthouse and through all the records and there is no Mary Aynor or any Aynor mentioned owning property anywhere,” he said.
Dawsey said there was also a man named Jacob Eykner who had a land grant and later, after the Burroughs and Collins Company acquired the land, the town was built on a part of that tract.
Klondike is a community named by a Mr. Mathison, a timber speculator who settled there during the time of the Klondike gold rush.
Bucksville was named for its founder, Henry Buck, a native of Bucksport, Maine. He also established the Upper Mill, the Middle Mill and the Lower Mill, all sawmills on the Waccamaw River.
Green Sea was named by Joseph Henry Derham, who came to America about 1848 and landed in Brooklyn, N.Y. He came to Horry County about 1858, married here, and settled in upper Horry County, calling the place Green Sea.
It is said to have reminded him of Ireland, his native land.
Little River is named for the short river that runs into the inlet there.
Credit for naming Myrtle Beach goes to the Burroughs family. In 1900, the Burroughs and Collins Co. built a railroad from Conway to Myrtle Beach and held a contest to choose a name for New Town
Lucille Burrough’s mother submitted the winning entry, Myrtle Beach, which honored the fragrant leaved myrtle bushes that grow close to the strand. Edgewater was another name recommended but discarded.
Horry County is named for Gen. Peter Horry.
Gen. Horry fought alongside Gen. Francis Marion in many battles during the Revolutionary War and served with great distinction.
(By the way newcomers, the name is pronounced O-ree.)
North Myrtle Beach got its name when four communities merged in 1967, Windy Hill, Crescent Beach, Ocean Drive and Cherry Grove.
First known as the Ark Plantation, then Roaches Beach, and then Floral Beach, Surfside Beach did not get its current name until 1952.
Buster Bryan, one of the businessmen who purchased the beachfront community, said his wife suggested the name Surfside.
“That sounds good me,” he said. “Just add beach to it and we will have it.
Murrells Inlet is named for Capt. John Murrell, a prominent landowner in 1753.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.