Have you ever wondered how cities, towns and communities in Horry County derived their names?

In 1957, the late Paul Quattlebaum shed light on the subject and his article was reprinted in the Independent Republic Quarterly.

Conway was named for Robert Conway, a hero of the Revolutionary War who fought with Gen. Francis Marion. It was previously known as Kingston.

Placard Swamp, home today of a very nice environmental center, is a place where people used to cross swampy land. Because it had high traffic, people placed placards or legal notices there. In some places, the little community ‘s named has been corrupted to Playcard.

Wampee, located in the north-east section of county, is of Indian origin and denotes wild rice.

Socastee was the name of a minor Indian tribe. A swamp and community in Horry County are known by the name.

The naming of Loris remains somewhat of a mystery. Some say the town was named for a dog owned by the wife of an official of the railroad then under construction. Others say it was named for a novel of the same name.

How Aynor got its name is also open to interpretation.

For many years, historians believed the town was named for Mary Aynor, who had property in the area. She lost the property when she was unable to pay property taxes on it.

However, historian Carlisle Dawsey has been unable to find any record of a Mary Aynor.

“I have been to the courthouse and through all the records and there is no Mary Aynor or any Aynor mentioned owning property anywhere,” he said.

Dawsey said there was also a man named Jacob Eykner who had a land grant and later, after the Burroughs and Collins Company acquired the land, the town was built on a part of that tract.

Klondike is a community named by a Mr. Mathison, a timber speculator who settled there during the time of the Klondike gold rush.

Bucksville was named for its founder, Henry Buck, a native of Bucksport, Maine. He also established the Upper Mill, the Middle Mill and the Lower Mill, all sawmills on the Waccamaw River.