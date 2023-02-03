902 Minnie mule paul farm walter hill_JM02.JPG

“Lot of people say, ‘She’s working hard.’ Absolutely she’s working. She’s not sweating like I am, but she just loves it,” said Walter Hill, Horry County Museum director. “Everybody thinks she’s a horse. She’s a funny looking horse with no mane and big, long ears. But mules were incredibly important on farms in Horry County history.” Hill said historically mules not only plowed, they got the crops in from the fields, hauled firewood and transported the farmers to the tobacco market in town. “They thrive on repetition and what is plowing more than repetition?” he said. Minnie recently recently won best equine in the Association for Living History, Farm and Agricultural Museums international annual contest. The farm is part of Horry County Museum and is located at 2279 Harris Shortcut Road near Conway. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Have you ever heard of the term agritourism?

It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking.

Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry County and beyond are featured in this year’s agritourism passport. The passport lets visitors log each participating farm they visit using farm stamps.

The experiences help bring people to farms to learn about local history while also benefiting farmers.

Agriculture is vital to South Carolina’s economy and the industry impacts each citizen in the state, according to the SCDA.

“Many farmers have joined the effort by diversifying their operations through agritourism,” the SCDA says.

State officials have also found other ways to help lead visitors to farms through the Agritourism and Tourist Oriented Directional Signage program (TODS). These blue signs along roadways in the state help people find farms off the beaten path.

Participating Horry County farms to visit include Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm, Freewoods Farm, La Belle Amie Vineyard, L.W. Paul Living History Farm and Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation. In Georgetown County, there is Kidogo Farms.

Passports can be picked up at participating farms and visitors can win prizes by collecting farm stamps.

For more information about agritourism in South Carolina, visit agriculture.sc.gov.

Reach Hannah Strong Oskin at 843-488-7242 or follow her on Twitter @HannahSOskin.

