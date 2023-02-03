Have you ever heard of the term agritourism?
It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking.
Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry County and beyond are featured in this year’s agritourism passport. The passport lets visitors log each participating farm they visit using farm stamps.
The experiences help bring people to farms to learn about local history while also benefiting farmers.
Agriculture is vital to South Carolina’s economy and the industry impacts each citizen in the state, according to the SCDA.
“Many farmers have joined the effort by diversifying their operations through agritourism,” the SCDA says.
State officials have also found other ways to help lead visitors to farms through the Agritourism and Tourist Oriented Directional Signage program (TODS). These blue signs along roadways in the state help people find farms off the beaten path.
Participating Horry County farms to visit include Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm, Freewoods Farm, La Belle Amie Vineyard, L.W. Paul Living History Farm and Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation. In Georgetown County, there is Kidogo Farms.
Passports can be picked up at participating farms and visitors can win prizes by collecting farm stamps.
For more information about agritourism in South Carolina, visit agriculture.sc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.