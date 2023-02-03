“Lot of people say, ‘She’s working hard.’ Absolutely she’s working. She’s not sweating like I am, but she just loves it,” said Walter Hill, Horry County Museum director. “Everybody thinks she’s a horse. She’s a funny looking horse with no mane and big, long ears. But mules were incredibly important on farms in Horry County history.” Hill said historically mules not only plowed, they got the crops in from the fields, hauled firewood and transported the farmers to the tobacco market in town. “They thrive on repetition and what is plowing more than repetition?” he said. Minnie recently recently won best equine in the Association for Living History, Farm and Agricultural Museums international annual contest. The farm is part of Horry County Museum and is located at 2279 Harris Shortcut Road near Conway. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com