A promise is only as good as the integrity of the promiser. We see the validity of this statement every day in political agendas, sales pitches, and the speedy list of possible side effects for medications and restrictions that apply to car purchases. A promise is only as good as the fine print, and we live in a fine print world.
Sinfully, our lives are consumed with the ever-growing suspicion that we may need an escape clause. In our brokenness, we fear that we may have our insecurities exposed, and our inability to keep our word could be revealed. And so, in our fallen state, to protect ourselves, we hide away in the fine print of daily promises. We tell others that they can trust us; we will be faithful. We will not let them down. And then, we fail. We sin. In that moment, we run to the fine print. We try to hide behind good intentions and best wishes, though we know deep down that those were never our aim. At best, we are inconsistent creatures.
As such, it gives us great hope to know that the God of the Bible is not a God of fine print. He does not have intentions of withholding his best from those who come to him by grace through faith in Jesus Christ. He will never lie to us. He will never abandon us. He is only ever good and true in his justice and his mercy. He is a God of absolute and infinite integrity. That means that when he makes a promise, he always keeps it. We celebrate that truth during the Advent season.
At the start of the second week of Advent, my family gathers around the kitchen table again and lights the first two candles. As mentioned last week, the first candle we called the “Prophecy Candle.” We lit that candle to remember the many promises of God and his faithfulness to fulfill them in his timing. On the second Sunday in Advent, we light the next purple candle, called the “Bethlehem Candle.”
If you have ever heard Christmas carolers in action, you have probably heard at least part of the story of Jesus’ birth, and you likely know the importance of Bethlehem. In the sleepy hill country of Judea, tucked away in the shadow of Jerusalem, was the small village of Bethlehem, the boyhood home of King David. Our minds often drift there during December as we remember the brief glimpses of the nativity we see in the gospels and hear in our seasonal hymns. The words of the prophet Micah echo down the halls of history, “And you, Bethlehem, in the land of Judah, are in no way least among the rulers of Judah, for out of you will come a ruler who will shepherd my people Israel.” (Micah 5:2 via Matthew 2:6).
Bethlehem, an inconspicuous location for the birth of the long-awaited King, is the substance of God’s integrity. Of all the pilgrims of the world, God chose Abram. Of all the kingdoms of the world, God chose Israel. Of all the kings of the world, God chose David. Of all the villages of the world, God chose Bethlehem. Bethlehem is the proof that no promise, no matter how small, is overlooked in God’s economy. Last week, we celebrated the fact of God’s faithfulness. Today we look by faith to see the substance of that faithfulness. Last week, we heard murmurings of a Messiah from an overlooked Jerusalem suburb. Today, we look by faith into the dark streets where the Word of Life gasped for his first breath. Last week, we read the promises in bold letters. Today, we see by faith with great clarity that there was no fine print. God spoke, and it happened.
Today, friend, as we weigh our own fickle hearts upon the scales of God’s perfect integrity, I wonder what fears we may be hiding behind the fine print of our lives. What heavy insecurities do we need to lay upon God’s steady shoulders? What worries and concerns cripple us and rob us of our joy in Christ? By faith, I invite you to peer into the Judean darkness and look upon the little King of eternity, born in obscurity to redeem any and all who would trustingly believe in him. We have nothing to offer him but the sin and brokenness that made his birth necessary. How sweet to know that he exchanges that sin for righteousness, that brokenness for integrity. May you find in the dark streets of Bethlehem the everlasting Light of Christ this Advent and find the words of the carol to ring true: The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.
Fear not. Only believe.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ Homewood Baptist Church, Hwy. 319, Conway invites everyone for Christmas Caroling on the Lawn, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.
Donuts and hot cocoa will be served.
■ First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway will hold Candlelight a second Advent Concert in its sanctuary Dec. 12.
There will be a Festival of Lessons and Carols performed by the church’s Chancel Choir, and the St. Anne’s Episcopal Church Choir will present Hal Hopson’s work with organ, string quartet, percussion, readers and congregational participation, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.
The Advent Concert will feature Kate McDaniel, soprano and Jessica Eaton on piano.
■ Bethany Baptist Church, 3160 Hwy. 45, Loris will host a Homecoming Service at 10 a.m. There will be special music provided by The Royal Descendants. Homecoming
■ Grace Presbyterian Church, 1955 Riverside Drive, Conway will hold a program of Christmas music, including hymns, instrumentals and vocals by a hugely talented group Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
■ Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 U.S. 501 E., Conway is holding a Christmas cookie sale Dec. 11 from 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road: Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, The Deep Dive is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ Temple Emanu-El by the Sea, 406 65th Ave., North, Myrtle Beach, will hold upcoming Zoom and Temple services. Call (843) 449-5552 or go to www.mbsynagogue.org.
Vayigash
Dec. 11
FRIDAY, 6 p.m.
SHABBAT, 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.”
Education Wednesday, Advanced Hebrew
Dec. 8 &15
Adult Education
2 p.m.-3 p.m. Rosen Center or Zoom
Book: Jewish Literacy By Joseph Telushkin
Current events, videos & discussion
Hebrew School, 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Monthly Book Club
Rosen Center, Call (843) 592-9913.
Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund
Open to all Jewish College students. Applications
available in the temple office. Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Violins of Hope, SC will be held April 24 at 4 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach High School Music and Arts Center, 3302 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. Go to https://violinsofhopescticketspice.com/violins-of-hope-sc for tickets.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its thrift store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach.
The Christian Church also has a busy calendar of holiday events. There will be a Christmas lunch Dec. 12 at noon. Everyone is invited to join the church family as it shares Christmas Lunch together. Please invite friends and family.
Also on Dec. 12, the church will hold a Cantata at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited for this special time of song and worship as the group praises the Newborn King!
Dec. 14 - Every Life Matters - meets one Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. This is a ministry of encouragement!
Dec. 22 and 23, the church will offer its popular Journey to Bethlehem at 7 p.m. each night. Come experience the sights and sounds of Bethlehem more than 2,000 year ago! Help spread the word of Jesus Birth!
On Dec. 24, there will be a Candlelight Service at 7 p.m.
A New Year’s Eve Service will be held Dec. 31 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Finger foods, fellowship and worship will usher in 2022!
Call (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much needed food and necessities to the needy in our community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.