The first train connecting Conway with Myrtle Beach (called New Town at the time) began service in 1900 on the Conway & Sea Shore Railroad.
People wanting to ride on the train first had to be ferried from Conway to the railhead across the Waccamaw River.
The locomotive pulling the cars was called the “Black Maria.” Ed Baldwin of Georgetown worked as engineer, Arthur Burroughs was conductor, Alex McNeil was the switchman and Jesse Ricks served as fireman.
According to an article written in the Vol. 20, No. 1 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly by Tom Fetters, two passenger cars had been purchased from the New York Elevated Railroad by Arthur Burroughs on behalf of the Burroughs and Collins Co., owners of the railroad.
Burroughs purchased two locomotives and two coaches. One was a conventional coach but the other was an open car with cross seat.
Construction of the railroad to Myrtle Beach created excitement and curiosity among the inhabitants grew to a fever pitch when a large whale beached itself.
“This was quite a sensation for the people of the Independent Republic in 1900 and since the railway was completed almost to the creek where the Intracoastal Waterway runs today, the townfolk crossed the Waccamaw River from Conway on the ferry side and rode to the end of the line on several flatcars which had been rigged up with planks laid across some ties for seats.
“When the train reached the creek near the beach, they walked from the end of the rail to where the immense corpse lay in the sand,” wrote Fetter.
When the train returned later that evening the ladies used umbrellas to keep the cinders from falling into their hair.
“The pinewood ashes contained live sparks however, and soon the women could see the bright twinkling stars through the fabric of their parasols,” wrote Fedder.
When regular service to Myrtle Beach began, the company would select one of the two passenger cars depending on the weather and add a string of flat car and logging cars as well as a couple of box cars if needed.
The primary cargo was logs to be cut into lumber at a small mill the Burroughs and Collins Co. had established on the bank of the Waccamaw River.
But, as more people enjoyed the convenience of rail transportation to the coast, passenger traffic gained in importance.
In fact, the Burroughs family quickly surmised New Town would become a popular tourist destination.
The Burroughs and Collins Co. built a general store, cleared the streets of bushes and timber, and in 1901 F.A. Burroughs became the proprietor of the new “Sea Side Inn.”
The three-story, wooden frame hotel had a boardwalk leading to the ocean in front and another leading to the railroad depot a block of two behind.
