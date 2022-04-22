I knew a skeptic. He had a brilliant mind and was well acquainted with the Christian faith.
In fact, due to an extended period of seeking answers, he became well versed in many world religions. Since I have known him, I have listened to him speak and wondered how he could have bitterly opposed a Savior whom he so heatedly rejected. When asked, he would often blame the hypocrisy of old friends and acquaintances, folks who had claimed to be believers in Jesus Christ.
He flung their inconsistency like fuel on the flame of his defiance. He would not believe in a God who was so disrespected by his followers, so defamed by his own people, so distant from their worship. How could he believe?
Over time, the skeptic became friends with individuals who truly loved Jesus and lived their lives by his grace. They were not perfect and never claimed to be. Even better, they were real, and they loved him well. With great patience and faithfulness, these friends shared with the skeptic over and over again the good news of the gospel.
When he brought hard questions, they offered thoughtful, honest answers. They did not answer him merely from opinion or experience; they answered him with the Bible. That sort of authentic integrity wore down the tough exterior of this man who was tired of the games, tired of the two-faced antics, tired of the keeping up appearances. The skeptic needed what was real, and after years of cross-examination, he realized that what these new friends had was what he had been missing all along.
Who was the skeptic? His name is Eddie, and he is my friend, brother in Christ, and co-laborer at Bethany Bible Chapel here in Conway. As I consider Eddie’s story of faith, I am reminded every time of the faithfulness of his friends. The truest friends are friends first with Jesus.
It is because of God’s grace dispensed through caring and kind individuals that Eddie and many others have come to know the life-changing truth concerning Jesus Christ. And the beautiful reality of this matter is that, like Eddie, we all are brought to God the same way: by grace through faith in Jesus Christ.
This past Easter Sunday, we gathered around to take the bread and cup of the Lord’s Table, or Communion, like we do every Sunday morning at Bethany. This Sunday, as Eddie pondered his life, he shared for a few brief moments about those years of skepticism.
“I could never get past the empty tomb,” he said.
It was as if it haunted him. He could reason away the teachings, the texts, the wonders, and the words, but he could never get past the resurrection. At the end of the day, the tomb lay empty. By God’s grace, that unsettled ending left Eddie in a place of discomfort. Grace does that.
Friend, we have just celebrated the final week of Jesus. We have witnessed him enter Jerusalem, swarmed by watchers and waiters, eager to see what comes next. We have heard the coins and commerce crash to the tiles as the money-changers’ tables flipped while he cleansed the Temple and restored the Father’s house of prayer for the nations. We saw him stoop to wash the disciples’ feet, bristled at the betrayal, and cringed in the courtyard as he went on trial after trial before unfit judge upon unfit judge.
We gasped at the gore of the flogging, mocking, and finally, the crucifixion. We waited hopelessly at the cross, the embalmment and the burial. And now, in the days since, we have heard the report, the rumor that he did not stay in the tomb. The days following the resurrection, we are left, like the Apostle Thomas, to consider again and again whether it was true. And, if so, how that new reality applies to our every moment.
I pray, friend, that you are like Eddie; that you are like me. That by God’s grace your unbelief would give way to faith. I pray that you are unsettled by the empty tomb. Dead men stay dead. But Jesus was no mere man. He was the Son of God.
These days after Easter, as the candy and clothes go on sale and get packed up, I pray that the emptiness of Christ’s tomb would fill you with hope. God keeps his promises. He saves skeptics, scorners and sinners like me. The truth of the resurrection does not depend on whether or not you believe it.
Christ lives regardless. But we only live once we believe in him. When God opens a heart to believe, life truly begins and will never end. Eternal life begins with belief. This is the lasting hope of the resurrection. This is the hope of Jesus.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 4301 Red Buff Road, will hold Spring Revival May 1-4 with the Rev. Scott Enzor as guest speaker.
Services will be Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. There will be special singing and a nursery will be provided.
Call (843) 756-6221.
■ Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand in association with Low Country Food Bank will hold food distributions April 22, May 27, June 24 and July 22 at the Finklea Community Center, 3501 S.C. 917, Loris, beginning at 10 a.m.
The drive-thru style event will provide food on a first-come, first-serve basis with one per household represented; with a maximum of two per car.
There is no cost.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church, 1436 S.C. 544, Conway, will hold an Horry County Tent Revival, April 24-29. There will be preaching and singing nightly! Sunday services begin a 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and at 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Pastors and evangelists are: Host Pastor Cliff Mixon (Sunday morning), Pastor Dr. Ron Peal (Sunday night), Brother RJ Johnson (Monday night), Pastor Curtis Parker (Tuesday and Wednesday night), and Pastor Dr. David Hedrick (Thursday and Friday night).
Singers are Phillips and Banks (Sunday morning), Grace Revealed (Sunday night), Danny Hemrick (Monday night), Baptist Temple Quartet (Tuesday night), Sweetwater Special (Wednesday night), Billy Myers (Thursday night) and William Hearts (Friday night).
Everyone is welcome!
Call (843) 347-6644.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains non-perishable food items, and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
■ Brown Swamp United Methodist Church will hold Parents Night Out, every third Thursday, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Parents are invited to drop off their children for dinner and activities!
Myrtle Beach / The Coast
■ The thrift store at Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach is now open each week, Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out to browse and buy, and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
Also, the church has a radio ministry on Talk 94.5 FM each Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The TV ministry is 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on HTC Channel 16.1 or Channel 816 (it is listed as WWMB-CW on the channel guide) and is now known by the call letters EPDE. Spectrum is on CW-Channel 4. People with antennas, will find the services on 15.2.
■ Grand Strand Community Church will hold its Second Annual Blessing of the Bikes, May 14, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Join them for hamburgers, hot dogs and free drinks. In addition, local vendors will be present, along with the GSCC prayer tent, music and a prayer of blessing at 12:30 p.m. Call (843) 650-3878.
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well by The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
The Well by the Sea is hosting an emergency Red Cross Blood Drive May 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All are welcome to donate, but you us register first. Contact Barb Sterling at (843) 655-7105 or go to tapers02@aol.com.
Something NEW: Broadcasting live on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on The Well By The Sea Facebook Live, THE DEEP DIVE is a question and answer show fueled by questions sent in by the community. Questions can be about God, the Bible, prophecy, things relating to the Christian life or any spiritual things that you don't understand or do wonder about. No serious question is excluded. They will be entered into the queue for an upcoming show. "LIKE" The Well By The Sea's Facebook page and be automatically notified when the show is about to begin. You may also replay whatever you miss. If watching the show live, you may send a question in the comments section. Or, send questions to: deacondebhamilton@gmail.com.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much-needed food and necessities to the needy in this community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ New Beginnings Monthly Food Distribution - Drive-Thru is held at the Church of the Resurrection on the third Saturday of every month, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Northbound side, Surfside Beach 29577 (843) 215-4500.
This is a call for volunteers as well as a notice about this Holiday distribution for people in need. Email janebuck@sccoast.net regarding volunteer opportunities and other questions.
The Enhanced Holiday Food Distribution is a no-cost event in partnership with Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and the Lowcountry Food Bank, held on the third Saturday of every month, 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Cars begin lining up at 7 a.m.
The next distribution will be May 21.
There is no cost.
Hablamos Español.
■ Temple Emanu-el by the Sea, 406 65th Ave. north in Myrtle Beach is a conservative group. Call (843) 449-5552.
Rabbi Avi Perets www.mbsynagogue.org Facebook
Services are available on Zoom and at the Temple.
FRIDAY: 6 p.m.
SHABBAT: 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities with wearing a mask and physical distancing.” Call: (843) 449-5552.
The Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund is open to all Jewish College students. Applications are available in the temple office.
Scholarships are awarded each semester.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age/any size) for Fostering Hope.
Helping Hand
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach is in need of the following items: canned chicken and canned tuna
Drop off items in the box in the Rosen Center lobby.
The Sara G. Levy Award
Temple youth planning to go to Jewish camp, a Jewish summer program, or Israel, should apply in the Temple office.
Violins of Hope SC will be held April 24 at 4 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach High School Music & Arts Center, 3302 Robert M. Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, 29572. Tickets can be purchased at https://violinsofhopescticketspice.com/violins-of-hope-sc.
A Holocaust Memorial Observance will also be held in the music and arts center.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer@sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
Georgetown
The First Baptist Church of Georgetown will take part in the National Day of Prayer May 5, noon to 1 p.m., at Joseph Rainey Park, 929 Front St., Georgetown, S.C. 29440.
