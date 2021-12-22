Proponents of I-73 received an early Christmas gift recently when Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach made major commitments to fund the proposed interstate highway.
Earlier this month, Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously approved a $126 million contribution to I-73.
A week before, North Myrtle Beach city council pledged $1.7 million annually for an unspecified duration.
Together, the coastal municipalities have made a huge contribution to an interstate project that has seen more than its share of ups and downs.
Gov. Henry McMaster has requested that the S.C. General Assembly budget $300 million for the construction of I-73. About $200 million would come from a budget surplus and another $100 million from federal COVID-relief funds sent to the state.
He is also asking for an addition $925 million in state and federal highway money to go toward I-73, which would connect the coast to I-95 near Dillon.
On the flip side, Horry County Council in October voted not to allocate $4.2 million from hospitality fee revenue each year for 30 years to the interstate highway. The vote was 6-5.
“I don’t have any problem supporting I-73, but I do have a major problem with the county paying for it,” councilman Danny Hardee told My Horry News after the vote. “Until Congressman [Tom] Rice and Senator [Lindsey] Graham either comes [here] or stands there and says, ‘Here’s the money. We want this road built,’ then why do they want us to put this money in there?”
So, here we stand at a conundrum.
Horry County’s largest coastal cities have pledged large sums of money to make I-73 a reality.
The majority of Horry County Council remains hesitant to jump on the bandwagon until state and federal commitments are in place.
While I applaud Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach for stepping up to the plate, I also believe Horry County Council’s wait-and-see attitude has merit.
Throughout the I-73 ordeal that has dragged on for decades, I’ve taken the position that the federal government should bear the burden of funding the interstate.
Unfortunately, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Tim Scott, along with the rest of the Congressional delegation, have been unable to significantly move the project forward.
I’m disappointed they have not used their political influence effectively on behalf of I-73.
