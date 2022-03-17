Through no fault of its own, Horry County’s road building program known as RIDE III could fall seriously behind schedule.
In fact, a couple of the projects could be delayed or even canceled.
Jason Thompson, the RIDE III program coordinator, told some members of Horry County Council that rising costs threaten to undermine at least two of the 20 projects on the RIDE III list.
Funded by a 1% sales tax, RIDE III consists of 20 projects that were originally estimated to cost $592 million.
Some projects have come in close to budget, such as the Palmetto Pointe Boulevard extension that was finished three years ago. But with the rising cost of materials and labor, county officials said the price tag for building roads has soared past their projections.
Thompson said two of the projects, building frontage roads that parallel U.S. 501, have gone far over budget.
“We will blow the budget for U.S. 501 frontage roads based on those two projects alone and we have not even started the 501 mainline corridor projects,” said Thompson.
That’s bad news for other projects on the RIDE III list, most of which are in the right-of-way acquisition stage.
According to the county’s RIDE III online dashboard, the Palmetto Pointe Boulevard Extension is the only project that has been completed on schedule.
However, the widening of Carolina Forest Boulevard remains very near to being completed.
Widening, S.C. 9 east of Loris, widening U.S. 701 north of Conway, and widening Forestbrook Road have been permitted but are a long way from being built.
Extending Conway’s Perimeter Road and realigning U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach are on schedule but funding issues could impact these projects, too.
While I can’t be critical of the county’s progress on RIDE III, I must profess great concern about the likelihood of these highways being built.
Under President Joe Biden’s leadership, the United States has gone backwards.
Gas that cost less than $2 a gallon during the Trump administration has doubled. The President tells us things will get worse before they get better.
Likewise, inflation has reared its ugly head over the past year leading to higher grocery prices and a higher cost of living for Americans.
I’m reminded of the Jimmy Carter years when inflation ran rampant, gas prices exceeded $1 a gallon for the first time, and long lines formed at gas pumps because of a gas shortage.
Those were some hard times that didn’t end until Ronald Reagan brought new leadership to the White House.
I hope RIDE III won’t fall victim to Joe Biden’s lack of leadership. Unfortunately, I must agree with him. Things will get worse before they get better.
