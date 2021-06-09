He attended state dinners with the Emperor of Japan, visited Mao Zedong in the caves of northern China, and helped break the Japanese Imperial code, thus shortening World War II.
Carlisle C. Dusenbury, born in 1897 in Toddville on the Waccamaw River, led a life of adventure and daring during some of the most perilous times of the 1900s.
The son of riverboat captain Zack Dusenbury and Hattie Dusenbury, he posted 46 years in the U.S. Army, serving in World Wars I and II and the Korean Conflict, according to an article written by his wife, Helen Carolina Mielke Dusenbury, that appeared in the Vol. 4, No. 4 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly.
Commissioned a second lieutenant during World War I, he intended to enroll at the University of South Carolina when the war ended. However, he decided to make the military his career instead.
Dusenbury was sent to Japan in 1929 to learn the Japanese language and he studied there for three and a half years, including six months with a Japanese army regiment as an observer. This training gave him incredible insight into Japan when the United States declared war on Japan in 1941.
The U.S. War Department drew on Dusenbury’s expertise to break the Japanese diplomatic code and in 1938 Dusenbury went to Washington, D.C. to work with the Signal Corps, translating Japanese messages picked up by cable and radio.
According to the author of the article, American success in breaking the code proved invaluable after Pearl Harbor and made it possible for the U.S. to learn in advance many of the Japanese plans and troop movements.
When war broke out, Dusenbury compiled the first instructional manual on the organization and tactics of the Japanese army. Foreseeing that the U.S. would need many Japanese-speaking interpreters and translators, he initiated a school for Americans of Japanese descent, whose graduates became invaluable in the Pacific theater of World War II.
After the war ended, Dusenbury spent much time in the Far East and as a high ranking officer attended functions given by heads of state. He attended diplomatic receptions and garden parties given by Emperor Hirohito, and formal and informal dinners given by Chiang Kai-shek, leader of China.
“It was interesting to watch the transformation of Chiang Kai-shek, from a young patriot and revolutionary to the head of the corrupt and unenlightened Nationalist government, whose policies made Communism acceptable to the Chinese masses,” wrote Mrs. Dusenbury.
In 1945, as a military attaché, Dusenbury flew north from Chungking, China to visit Mao Zedong’s headquarters in the caves of northern China.
Dusenbury, an accomplished horseman, played on regimental polo teams in the United State. He played polo in China riding horses of Mongolian descent.
Col. Dusenbury retired in 1953 but continued service as a Foreign Service officer for a few years. He and his wife retired to Clearwater, Florida, and had a summer home in Maggie Valley, North Carolina.
More Horry County history at robertson-blog.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.