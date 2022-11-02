In the closing days of the Civil War, Confederate veteran Pvt. Dennis Todd limped back to Horry County after fighting valiantly for a lost cause.
He had been doing duty along the eastern coast of North Carolina and South Carolina.
Little did he know that a firing squad awaited him back home.
According to a story that appeared in the Feb. 15, 1923 edition of the Horry Herald and reprinted in the Independent Republic Quarterly in 1994, the incident took place in 1865, shortly before the war ended.
Conditions in Horry County, like everywhere in the South, were desperate.
Women and old men had tried to eke out livings on family farms after men of fighting age fought in the Civil War, but as the war neared its end conditions worsened.
When federal troops captured Conway, things turned from bad to worse.
“It had been hard times in Conwayborough, and all over Horry County, as to that matter, but times immediately got much harder in the town than they had been before the soldiers came,” the newspaper report stated. “They took possession of every pig, every chicken, every cow and steer or heifer that could be found to make food for their cook pots. Those who had these things had to give them up as well as supplies of corn fodder, rice, sweet potatoes and dried beef and bacon. It took much to feed the soldiers while they stayed and they did not stay any longer than was about necessary to wipe out all the food supplies that could be found inside the place and for many miles in the surrounding country.”
As Todd made his way home, he met an acquaintance who told him that his wife and children were starving and unable to work due to sickness.
As Todd passed the home of former sheriff Graham, he saw a cart, and on it rested a bag of grits that had been milled earlier that day.
Someone had left it in the cart for a member of the family to fetch later.
Todd stole some of the grits to help feed his family, but he didn’t get far before being caught with the grits.
When he was brought back to Conwayborough, a mob gathered and grew in number as word of the theft spread.
“The mob, however, acted as judge, jury, prosecuting attorney, witnesses and executioners,” the newspaper report told. “They held Todd before them and witnesses were brought forward to tell that he had been seen when he took the grinding and tried to slip away down the crooked road with it; that he was followed and the stolen property taken back to the sheriff’s home.”
By a show of hands, Todd was found guilty and his sentence was determined in the same manner.
Instead of having him whipped or put in jail, the mob insisted on death by a firing squad.
“Dressed in scanty clothing, his feet covered with sores and bleeding, weak from his long tramp with but little to eat, and almost no sleep, he was hardly able to walk to the place of execution. With tears streaming down his furrowed face he begged and pleaded with them to spare him for the sake of his wife and children; he would fain pay for the thing he took many times over if given his life and the time to work. There was no appeal that he could make strong enough to turn the hearts of stone,” the report stated.
He was executed on the banks of the Waccamaw River, near where a restaurant now stands.
He was buried in the Cherry Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
According to Paul Flanagan, who guards the grave, the marker reads: “In this grave rests Dennis Todd, murdered by a firing squad of Horry County citizens for taking some grits to feed his starving family in 1865.
(This account was disputed by some who claimed Todd was shot for being a deserter.)
