Every February when my birthday approaches, I find myself wondering how many more I have to go. As I approach 70 years, I find that the body and mind are slowly edging toward the end. But that’s okay, because for me, I know the best is yet to come. I know where my future lies.
But each day as I look at America, I wonder even more how much longer this once-great nation can last. I grew up in the turbulent ‘60s but looking back, compared to today, those were truly the good old days.
There is little good on the news or in the newspapers today. What “ill” doesn’t transpire by natural causes (storms, fires and so on), or by accidents (automobile and other), comes because of the hatred and violence that seems to envelop us. And our leadership stumbles around in a dense fog, trying to throw money at our problems or bring about inane philosophies and ideas to combat them.
It has been said that there is none so blind as he who will not see. The solution to our societal problems is not “rocket science”; we just have chosen, as a people, to ignore it. The problem stems from systemic elimination of God and His standards from our nation and our daily life. The only hope for America is to restore God to His rightful place in our country, in our leadership, our homes, our schools and our churches. Failure to do this will bring about the fall of our nation, just as all other great nations have fallen because they too thought they could get around God’s laws.
It has been wisely noted that those who do not learn from the past are doomed to repeat it. In 1787, Alexander Tyler, a Scottish history professor discussed the fall of the Athenian Republic some 2,000 years prior. He noted the following:
“A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to loose fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship.”
Prof. Tyler continues, “The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations from the beginning of history, has been about 200 years. During those 200 years, these nations always progressed through the following sequence:
“(1) From bondage to spiritual faith; (2) from spiritual faith to great courage; (3) from courage to liberty; (4) from liberty to abundance; (5) from abundance to complacency; (6) from complacency to apathy; (7) from apathy to dependence; (8) from dependence back into bondage.”
As a student and teacher of history, I have seen this pattern time and again in our world’s “great” nations. Where is America on this continuum? Most objective students of history and government would say we’re in the vicinity of complacency and apathy, headed quickly to dependence.
There seems to be no common sense or thought concerning the dangers we’re in. And I guess it goes back to Prof. Tyler’s words about our citizenry “getting” from the public treasury, without thought as to where that money has to come from (the United States cannot hold a bake sale, folks!).
We feel that the US treasury is a continually filling coffer. And we promulgate dangerous and noxious philosophies we might label “woke-ism” or “critical race theory”, knowing but not caring that they themselves divide and create more violence. Dr. William James, in 1947 said, “There is nothing so absurd but if you repeat it often enough, people will believe it”.
Thomas Sowell opined, “It is usually futile to try to talk facts and analysis to people who are enjoying a sense of moral superiority in their ignorance.” And Winston Churchill said, “Most people, sometime in their lives, stumble across the truth. Most jump up, brush themselves off, and hurry on about their business as if nothing happened.”
Pres. Reagan once said, “It we ever forget that we are one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under.” It is time that our leaders and our people understood what the majority understood 245 years ago and for most of American history. America cannot survive as a nation without Jesus Christ. Let’s hear what others said.
Patrick Henry: “It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists but by Christians, not on religion but on the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
John Quincy Adams: “The highest glory of the American revolution was that it connected in one indissoluble bond the principles of civil government with the principles of Christianity.”
George Washington: “Of all the habits and dispositions which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism, who should labor to subvert these great principles.”
James Madison: “We have staked the whole future of American civilization, not on the power of the government, far from it…We have staked the future of all our political institutions upon the capacity of each and all of us to govern ourselves according to the 10 commandments of God.”
Thomas Jefferson: “Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just and that His justice cannot sleep forever.”
God, through the Psalmist: “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord…Behold the eye of the Lord is upon them that fear Him, upon them that hope in His mercy.” Psalm 33:12, 18
Wake up America! We are all one race, the human race. We are all fallen, sinful humans who need a Savior and Jesus Christ gave His life to be that Savior. Today, as a nation, we must humble ourselves, confess and repent of our sins, our personal sins and our national sins. And we must pray that God will forgive and heal our land. Satan is alive and well and working hard in our nation; but God is omnipotent, just, gracious and still on the throne.
One more quote: a warning to all of us: liberals, conservatives, democrats, republicans, Christians, non-Christians, all religions, all cultures, languages and skin-tones: let us heed the words of Martin Niemoller:
“In Germany they came first for the Communists, and I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a Communist. Then they came for the Jews, and I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a Jew. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a trade unionist. Then they came for the Catholics, and I didn’t speak up because I was a Protestant. Then they came for me, and by that time, there was no one left to speak up.” If we don’t wake up, “they” will come for “us”.
My Fourth of July tribute to America, the fourth verse (and my favorite) of our National Anthem by Francis Scott Key:
“O thus be it ever, when free men shall stand between their loved homes and the war’s desolation; blest with vict’ry and peace, may the heav’n-rescued land praise the Pow’r that hath made and preserved us a nation!
“The conquer we must, when our cause it is just, and this be our motto: ‘In God is our trust!’ And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
A Patriotic Celebration
The North Myrtle Beach All-City Choir invites you to a Patriotic Celebration: Songs of God and Country. This special event will be held at the Alabama Theater in Myrtle Beach July 3 and July 4 at 3 p.m. The concerts are free; the venue is large; let’s fill it up as we celebrate America’s 245rg birthday and worship God as the true founder of the nation!
A Day of Hope
The Seventh Annual A Day of Hope will be held on Aug. 7. If you know families with school-aged children (K-12) in need of back-to-school supplies, please have them call (843) 438-3247 to set up an appointment to register (registration is mandatory).
There will be a volunteer meeting on Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. Contact Sheila at hopeinaday@gmail.com.
Praying and Helping!
Many things are starting to get back to “normal” after a year and a half of “pandemic life”. But two things are still necessary, necessary in good times and bad times, prayer and giving!
I Thessalonians 5:17 encourages God’s people to “Pray without ceasing.” Pray is vital at all times and in all places. Prayer is not trying to change God’s mind, but it is molding my mind and will to His.
Prayer is thanksgiving; prayer is intercessory; prayer is requesting what is needed for ourselves and others. And God hears the prayers of His people and answers them.
Continue to pray for our nation, for hatred and violence to end.
■ Pray for our leaders (at all levels of government), first to come to Christ as Savior and Lord and then to rule according to God’s laws.
■ Pray for the church in America to stand strong and preach the entire Bible, not just the parts that people want to hear. Pray for repentance among God’s people; if revival is to come, it must begin there. And pray for the church universal and especially the persecuted church. The church is the only light in a dark world.
■ Pray for our schools, our homes and our families. As vicious and evil philosophies invade, educators and parents must stand up and teach children the truth.
■ Pray for the elderly, the sick, the infirm and the needy. And pray for each other.
Then put feet to your prayers by giving to those who have needs for food, for the basics of life. The list of problems and difficulties is endless as are the needs. We cannot meet every need, but as the Lord leads, let us meet the ones that we can. Mother Tereas said, “Not all of us can do great things, but we can all do small things with great love.”
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Conway’s First Friday Evening of Prayer will be held tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road. Come pray for our nation, our state and local area, our schools, our homes, our churches and much more.
■ Celebrate Independence Day this Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave.. Come out to the 10:30 a.m. Worship Service and enjoy hymns and songs of our nation with Chancel Choir and congregation accompanied by organ, brass and timpani.
Then at 4 p.m. enjoy Let Freedom Ring, a carillon concert of patriotic music. Gather in the courtyard with your lawn chair (mindful of social distancing) or park around the church and listen to the bells. This is a free event provided by the Music Ministry of FUMC.
■ Everyone is invited to Family and Friends Day, VBS kickoff and VBS at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 4301 Red Bluff Road, Loris.
Come out on July 11 at 11 a.m. for the VBS kickoff and lunch. Bring the most family and/or friends and receive a prize. Then enjoy VBS July 12-16 from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. This year’s theme: “Destination Dig: Unearthing the Truth about Jesus”.
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 11 a.m. until all food has been distributed.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Please help as you are able. Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well By The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something new: The Deep Dive, questions and answers live-streamed; you may submit questions about God, the Bible, the Christian life, spiritual things and so on. All honest, respectful questions are welcome! Add your questions to the queue by submitting them to deacondebhamilton@gmail.com. Then tune in to The Deep Dive on Facebook Live every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Go to The Well By The Sea’s Facebook page and click “Like”. You will be notified when the show starts.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-Person Bible Study/Discussion Group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit”, on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
In-Person (or Zoom) Weekly Bereavement/Loss Support Group, every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-Person Hangout for Young Adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com for information.
■ The Socastee Pantry opened on June 1. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 S.C. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours will be Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ad Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The Pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much needed food and necessities to the needy in our community. Phone (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ The next New Beginnings drive-thru food distribution will be held July 17 at the Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass in Surfside Beach. Cars can begin lining up at 7 a.m. and the distribution begins at 8 a.m.
Please bring your ID if you have one. Food will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, one per household represented with a maximum of two per car. There is no cost. This is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and Low Country Food Bank. Phone (843) 215-4500.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea; 406 65th Ave. North: Services (Zoom and Temple) Friday 6 p.m., Shabbat 10 a.m. (Masks if you choose!)
Education classes are now on “Summer Vacation”.
Phone (843) 449-5552; website www.mbsynagogue.org.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday ZOOM Prayer Meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer @sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet has a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
