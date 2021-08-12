Grief steals our words. In moments of mourning, when the ache of suffering is profound, I have learned that there is often a silence that overtakes our souls. Our minds fog up like steam on a bathroom mirror. Nothing is clear. Words don’t come. Conversations, though sometimes welcome, usually don’t get far. The heaviness of those moments can easily overwhelm us.
I experienced that reality this week at the funeral of a dear friend. As I prepared to walk to the pulpit, I tried to gather my swirling thoughts. Suddenly, my mouth was dry. I found it difficult to take a deep breath. The gravity of the situation was sinking in, and I felt like I was being taken down in the process, losing my words in the gaping wound of the world around me.
In his brief work, A Grief Observed, C.S. Lewis describes a similar feeling when he writes, “No one ever told me that grief felt so like fear. I am not afraid, but the sensation is like being afraid. The same fluttering in the stomach, the same restlessness, the yawning. I keep on swallowing.”
As I stood before our filled church and looked out at the sea of masks and tear-filled eyes, I felt what Lewis described. I felt the fear that isn’t fear, the dullness of futility and emptiness, the restless longing to say something that would heal and comfort, knowing that whatever was said could never bring about resurrection or full restoration.
When concerning death, we often speak of loss. We lose a relationship, a friendship, a place at our tables, a smile on our morning walks, a million little moments that make up a life.
In the suddenness of death, whether expected or not, the shock takes away any sort of sense we might have made of the situation. Grief comes quickly and, in its wake, we lose our words.
In those moments on Friday morning, with a dry mouth and a dizzy mind, I did the most that any one of us can ever do in any situation. I prayed.
I don’t remember what I said to the Lord, but I know that in those split seconds my heart cried out for mercy. Death is too much; a funeral is too weighty; grief is too heavy for our souls to shoulder. It saps our strength and steals our words.
As I prayed, I was reminded of this one truth that helped to navigate my mind in that particular moment: Jesus wept. The truth of that statement had never sunk so deeply for me.
Our Savior is one who knows full well what it means to mourn. The prophet Isaiah had foreseen this centuries before when he described Jesus, the coming Suffering Servant of Israel, as a “man of sorrows and acquainted with grief” (see Isa 53:3). As Jesus approached the tomb of his dear friend Lazarus in John 11, witnessing the ways that sin had broken the world that Jesus had made, he didn’t offer condolences, encouragement, or wisdom. Grief stole his words. Jesus wept.
Jesus knew that Lazarus would walk out of the tomb, and he chose to weep. This tells us, friends, it is okay to have no words. Sin has given grief its place in the world. Sin has caused our deepest sorrows. Sin has separated us from God. Sin drew the Son of God to weep mere days before he would suffer as sin in our place.
However, as we read John's account, we see that Jesus didn’t remain weeping. The story didn’t end there. Instead, Jesus called for the stone to be moved, stench and all, and then he did what we all must do. Jesus prayed.
Today, friends, as we are confronted with the reality of sin and its deep effects on our weary world, may we be drawn to mourn. May we grieve the gravity of what sin has done to the world around us, and within us. The world we see is not as God intended it.
But praise God! He has made a way by grace through faith in Jesus Christ to suffer well in any situation. And in the darkest moments of life, when hope feels distant, when grief steals our words, may the Lord sweetly remind us that it stole his words, too. And, with hope of the resurrection, may it draw our hearts to cry out to him in faith.
CAP’s anniversary
Churches Assisting People (CAP) invites the public to join in a community celebration of its 35th anniversary of helping needy people in our area. This will take place on Sept. 18 from noon-4 p.m. at Thompson Farm, 100 Brickyard Plantation in Conway.
This is a free event to thank the churches and the community for their support and prayers for the past 35 years (You must sign up on Eventbrite).
There will be food, a petting zoo, corn maze, cakewalk, entertainment and a special guest. Call (843) 488-2277.
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3449 S.C. 65, will be distributing food on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. until noon.
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a blessing box in the church and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its food bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. until noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Call 843-347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well By The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: The Deep Dive, questions and answers live-streamed; you may submit questions about God, the Bible, the Christian life, spiritual things and so on. All honest, respectful questions are welcome. Add your questions to the queue by submitting them to deacondebhamilton@gmail.com. Then tune in to The Deep Dive on Facebook Live every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Go to The Well By The Sea’s Facebook page and click “Like”. You will be notified when the show starts.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-person Bible study/discussion group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit” on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
An in-person (or Zoom) weekly bereavement/loss support group meets every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-person hangout for young adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com for information.
■ Father Anthony Montesinos Columbiettes Auxiliary No. 5086 of St. Andrew Catholic Church, 503 37th Ave. North, is looking for crafters for their holiday bazaar to be held Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Community Life Center. Call (908) 938-1433 or email patriciamartelli57@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry will be located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much needed food and necessities to the needy in our community. Call (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ Temple Emanu-El by the Sea at 306 65th Ave., North, Myrtle Beach with its conservative rabbi, Avi Perets can be reached at (843) 449-5552 or at 222.mbsynagogue.org.
Services are on Zoom and at the Temple. Shofetim will be Aug. 14 with Shabbat at 10 a.m.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or physical distancing.” According to the CDC, as of May 13, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing masks or physical distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations including local business and workplace guidance. (Masks if you choose)
Selichot Eve Program
August 28
8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Hebrew School Registration
Sept. 19
10 a.m. in the Rosen Center
Pizza Party Sukkah Decorating
Steffi Nathan Scholarship Fund
Open to all Jewish college students. Applications
available in the temple office.
Fostering Hope
Sisterhood is once again collecting socks and underwear (any age, any size) for Fostering Hope.
*High Holiday services will be held at The Dunes Club
Erev Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah (first day) Sept. 7 at 9 a.m., with evening service at 7:30 p.m.
Rosh Hashanah (second day) Sept. 8 at 9 a.m.
Erev Yom Kippur (Kol Nidre) Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
Yom Kippur, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.
Private Devotion at 5 p.m., Mincha & Neilah Serices at 6 p.m.
Sukkot, Sept. 21-22
Simchat Toray Celebration
Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday Zoom prayer meeting from 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and everyone is invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer @sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a life chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. Everyone is invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its thrift store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to come out and browse and buy and, in so doing, support this community outreach. Call (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites everyone to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Call (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
■ Christ the Servant Lutheran Church will hold its Fall Flea Market again.
Tables are available for a $15 donation.
The church is located at 2105 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from HGTC/CCU.
Call (843) 457-3547 for a registration form.
