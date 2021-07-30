Eulogies belong outside of memorial services. We would do well to honor those in our communities while they are still living and around to hear it for two reasons.
First, honoring the living provides encouragement for the community, giving folks a reason to gather around and celebrate the hard work of those who have served faithfully. Second, honoring the living keeps people honest about their relationships with one another. After all, it is difficult to embellish the life of someone, for better or worse, who is still around to correct you. Today, I will offer a living eulogy for my pastor and friend, Larry Deeds.
Several weeks ago, when Mr. Larry approached me concerning his decision to move home to West Virginia, he asked if I would be interested in carrying on this column that he has written for nearly seventeen years.
An avid writer myself, I jumped at the opportunity. However, as I considered the scope of this column, the expectations of the community, and the excellent track record of punctuality that Mr. Larry would leave behind, I realized the gravity of what I had signed up for. To be frank, the only instance I have been on time in my entire life was when I was born two weeks early.
Besides this, I must honestly share that I am not him. We differ in many ways. We think differently, communicate differently, and operate differently on a daily basis. However, we agree on the most important things.
This is because our lives have been shaped by our shared faith in Jesus Christ. That changes everything. So today, as I reflect on the things I have learned in my relationship with Mr. Larry, I invite you to do the same. At the same time, I challenge you to think of those in your life with whom you might share a living eulogy this week.
To start, in the fall of 1996, at the ripe age of four, I met Mr. Larry. I was a short, round elementary schooler with unkempt hair and a knack for chatting when I wasn’t supposed to.
Although I often wondered whether he was an auctioneer, I quickly learned that he was simply a fast-speaking educator from West Virginia with a heart for Jesus Christ and reaching children with the gospel. We met at the former site of Bethany Bible Chapel on Fourth Avenue in Conway. I was just starting in the AWANA program, a club for teaching children the truth of the Bible. He was just starting as the associate pastor at Bethany. I attribute the efforts of my AWANA leaders as a key element of God’s grace, which ultimately led to my faith in Jesus Christ. At AWANA, under the leadership of Mr. Larry, I began to memorize the Bible, verse-by-verse, and to love Jesus and others in an imperfect but growing way.
Twenty-five years later, I’m still memorizing, and God is still working on me. However, I feel confident that I am only one of many whose understanding of the gospel was deeply shaped by time in AWANA under Mr. Larry’s guidance.
Next, when I was a senior in high school, Mr. Larry became our long-term substitute teacher for anatomy and physiology. As we all wrestled through the concepts of body systems and their functions, I learned two things that I will always associate with Mr. Larry. He is impressively intelligent, and he can be incredibly funny. In fact, our first quiz, which he had created, consisted of a thirteen-question, multiple-choice page.
Confusingly, there were duplicate letters to choose for the answers. I remember staring at the sheet for several moments before realizing that the answers spelled out, “WE LOVE MR DEEDS.” I chuckled under my breath. Several minutes in, after most of the class had simply filled in the blanks, one student whispered, “Hey, guys, I think that this spells something!” It did indeed, and what it spelled was true. We loved Mr. Deeds. Still do.
Finally, when I moved to Dallas in 2016 to attend seminary, Mr. Larry offered his full support, and I needed it desperately. I was 1,200-miles from home with no friends in the greatest nation on the planet, Texas -- at least that’s what they think. During that time, Mr. Larry faithfully flooded my inbox and mailbox with consistent reminders of the Lord’s kindness. His ministry often kept me afloat when the world weighed heavy. Since moving home to Conway on Memorial Day, I have reflected on the many ways God has met me through Larry Deeds. Every note, laugh, and comic strip shared between us lingers. Time and eternity will show the ways that they have shaped me, and subsequently how they will shape others. The results of the quiz are in: “We love Mr. Deeds.”
"Therefore, my beloved brothers and sisters, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain."
A Day of Hope
The Seventh Annual A Day of Hope will be held Aug. 7. If you know families with children in kindergarten through 12th grade in need of back-to-school supplies, please have them call (843) 438-3247 to set up an appointment to register (registration is mandatory).
There will be a volunteer meeting Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. Contact Sheila at hopeinaday@gmail.com.
CAP’s Anniversary
CAP (Churches Assisting People) invites you to join in a community celebration of its 35th Anniversary of helping needy people in our area. This will take place Sept. 18 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at Thompson Farm, 100 Brickyard Plantation in Conway.
This is a free event to thank the churches and the community for their support and prayers for the past 35 years. (You must sign up on Eventbrite.)
There will be food, a petting zoo, corn maze, cakewalk, entertainment and a special guest. Don’t miss it. But also continue to support and pray for the ministry of CAP! (Phone 843-488-2277.)
Conway, Loris, Aynor and Western Horry
■ Grace Presbyterian Church, PCA, 1955 Riverside Drive, Conway will host a program of sacred music July 30 at 6:30 p.m.
The program will include organ, piano, harp, flute and violin music all performed by extremely-talented local musicians. There will be some instrumentals, psalms, hymns and spiritual songs.
Cookies and lemonade will be served after the event.
Call (843) 347-5550.
■ Anchor Baptist Church, 3300 Highway 50 in Little River, invites all children age 4-12 to its Community VBS. Enjoy free meals, games, Bible lessons, competition, crafts, prizes and more! The theme is “The Big Top Secret”. VBS will be held Aug. 2-5 from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Call the church at (843) 399-4466 or visit http://www.anchorbaptist.church/vbswww.anchorbaptist.church/vbs.
■ First United Methodist Church, 1001 Fifth Ave., Conway will host the Grand Strand Chapter of American Guild of Organists Members’ Recital Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. Organists from the chapter will perform on the church’s 1973 Schantz Organ, III/34.
This is a free concert and is open to the public.
■ Bethany Bible Chapel, 1668 Four Mile Road, invites boys and girls ages pre-k thru grade 6 to VBS, Aug. 2-5, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “The King’s Court”. Go to www.bbcofconway.org or phone (843) 369-7729. See you there!
■ Loris First United Methodist Church, 3507 Broad St., has a Blessing Box in the church, and it is available each Friday from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. This box contains nonperishable food items and individuals in need are encouraged to come to the church at those times. Also, if you would like to donate items, please place them in the box.
■ Dogwood Hill Baptist Church, 1040 Mt. Zion Road in Loris, has a food pantry on the third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
■ Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road in Aynor, opens its Food Bank on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m.-noon. The mission: “We serve Christ when we serve people.”
Please help as you are able. Call (843) 347-5168 or go online to www.stjamesconway.org.
Myrtle Beach/The Coast
■ Help4Kids will have its annual Holy Lamb BBQ Fundraiser Aug. 28 at 2541 Forestbrook Road in Myrtle Beach. This event provides new shoes and socks for children as they go back to school. Help is needed before the event date and on the day.
Anyone who is willing to help should contact Help4Kids.
■ You are invited to the following services and activities at The Well By The Sea, 211 Forestbrook Road:
Something NEW: The Deep Dive, questions and answers live-streamed; you may submit questions about God, the Bible, the Christian life, spiritual things and so on. All honest, respectful questions are welcome! Add your questions to the queue by submitting them to deacondebhamilton@gmail.com. Then tune in to The Deep Dive on Facebook Live every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Go to The Well By The Sea’s Facebook page and click “Like”. You will be notified when the show starts.
Also, at the Well By The Sea: In-Person Bible Study/Discussion Group on the “9 Supernatural Gifts of the Holy Spirit”, on Mondays at 11 a.m. (no cost, no RSVP, masks required).
In-Person (or Zoom) Weekly Bereavement/Loss Support Group, every Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Email debhamilton56@gmail.com.
In-Person Hangout for Young Adults (ages 18-30); every Saturday at 7 p.m. Come for a free meal and planned activity. Email personalityprism@gmail.com for information.
■ Fr. Anthony Montesinos Columbiettes Auxiliary #5086 of St. Andrew Catholic Church, 503 37th Ave. N, is looking for crafters for its Holiday Bazaar to be held Nov. 13 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Community Life Center. Phone (908) 938-1433 or email patriciamartelli57@gmail.com.
■ The Socastee Pantry is now open and serving. This food pantry is located at A Father’s House, 4513 U.S. 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach. Hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ad Saturday 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
The Pantry is sponsored by Faith Outreach Ministries and operated by local veterans. It will provide much needed food and necessities to the needy in our community. Phone (843) 474-9900 or visit www.faithoutreachministries-gs.org.
■ Temple Emanu-EL by the Sea, 406-65th Ave. North: Services (Zoom and Temple) Friday 6 p.m., Shabbat 10 a.m. (Note: Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or physical distancing. According to the CDC, as of May 13, fully-vaccinated people can resume activities without a mask or distancing except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
Call (843) 449-5552. Masks if you choose.
Education classes are now on “Summer Vacation”.
Coming in September: Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot
Call the Temple at (843) 449-5552; website www.mbsynagogue.org.
■ Faith Church on S.C. 90 in Little River sponsors Celebrate Recovery on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
■ Together in Christ has a Wednesday ZOOM Prayer Meeting from noon-12:30 p.m. each week. Prayer changes everything and you are invited to pray with the mid-week group. Email hgprayer @sccoast.net.
■ St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave. in Murrells Inlet, has a Life Chain every first Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 Business near the church driveway. You are invited to participate in this event. (Bring a chair if not able to stand for the hour.) Contact Joanne Bennett at (614) 313-8425 or email Joanne.bennett55@ gmail.com.
■ Myrtle Beach Christian Church, 1226 Burcale Road, opens its Thrift Store each week, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You are encouraged to come out, browse and buy and, in so doing, you’ll be supporting this community outreach. Phone (843) 236-1121.
■ Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., invites you to Shabbat services each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Phone (843) 903-6634 or go online to templeshalommyrtlebeach.net.
