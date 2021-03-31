Have you ever wondered how people got to the beach before good roads and bridges were built?
Mrs. Lucille Norton Burroughs Godfrey recalled such a time in a story published in the Vol. 1, No. 2 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly.
According to Mrs. Godfrey, there was not a highway bridge anywhere in Horry County until after World War I. The Waccamaw River and the Little Pee Dee River served as the two major conduits to the outside world.
Since there were no bridges, Mrs. Godfrey recalled that ferries were about as numerous as filling stations are today.
In the early 1900s, going to the beach from Conway generally involved going to Singleton Swash or Murrells Inlet, she wrote.
Travelling to Murrells Inlet took the best part of the day. The long drive on sandy roads required that men and horses rested overnight, she said.
Mrs. Godfrey said she and her family would leave Conway by the old river road to Georgetown. Peach Tree Landing was the group’s first stop.
“If you had strong lungs, the ferryman answered your call, otherwise you banged on an old saw or a piece of metal fastened to a post or tree,” wrote Mrs. Godfrey. “The ferry was soon across, and the exciting trip to the far-away beach began.
The writer said she was thrilled to get to Murrells Inlet and wade in the creek.
Later in her life, steamboats made the trip a little less strenuous.
She said the boat left Conway very early to take advantage of the tides. Most people drove down to the boat before it sailed.
“But you could put your luggage onboard the night before and take a stateroom if you pleased,” wrote Mrs. Godfrey. “This avoided getting up early. You went to bed and lay listening for awhile to the moving about on the lower deck, the soft sound from the engines, and finally you waked up before good light to find yourself underway.”
Once the boat docked at Wachesaw Landing, passengers could disembark, hoping that someone was there to meet them for the short drive to Murrells Inlet.
“If the conveyance was not in sight, the Captain delayed as long as possible, then hauled in the gangplank and disappeared around the bend. To go to the inlet in those days required a stout heart,” concluded Mrs. Godfrey.
